One Little Feature That Makes This Navigation App a Worthy Google Maps Replacement

Most navigation apps come with a very similar feature lineup, as their purpose is to get users from where they are to where they want to be as fast as possible.
On the other hand, the fiercer competition in this space has forced software developers to invest in more innovative ideas, very often supposed to improve the navigation experience and make the road more predictable.
Waze is the best example in this regard, as the application uses a crowdsourcing engine that allows users to send traffic reports. Based on the data received from other drivers, Waze can then alert other motorists about what is happening on the road.
As such, Waze makes it extremely convenient to find out if your route includes traffic jams, potholes, roadkill, speed traps, and so on.
Other Google Maps alternatives tried to improve the overall experience by investing in certain essential capabilities already available in most apps. HERE, for example, offers a very straightforward way to download offline maps.
Google Maps requires users to define the area for downloading maps using a rectangular selection. HERE allows them to download maps for a full country, making the whole thing a lot easier, especially if the navigation typically takes place within the border of just one state.
I don't know about you, but blindly trusting what a navigation app says can't be a good idea. Such apps occasionally come with map errors or bugs, so if you take everything for granted, chances are you'll eventually end up on an unpaved road or closed street. Some people figured this out the hard way, as they were directed to roads no longer open to traffic. Some two years ago, two Russians who followed Google Maps' instructions drove off a highway and used an abandoned road as a faster route suggestion. Their vehicle broke down in an area with no cellular reception, eventually being forced to spend the night in brutally cold weather. The driver froze to death, while the passenger was found with life-threatening injuries.
As such, you should always keep an eye on street signs, even if a navigation app provides full instructions. The whole thing works both ways, though, as in some cases, the traffic signs might be missing, so taking a peek at the navigation software could really come in handy.
I occasionally come across roads without proper traffic signage, so having Google Maps tell me which way to go is something incredibly valuable.
This is why Sygic's warnings are so important. The application can offer sharp curve notifications as you drive, so you get enough time to slow down.
In some regions, the sharp curve warnings are missing entirely, so Sygic's database helps drivers be in the know about their routes by just keeping the app on the screen. The notifications work exactly as you'd expect them to work, as they show up on the screen when you approach the sharp curve. An audio warning is also offered, so you don't necessarily have to look at the screen every time.
The feature works similarly to the stop sign and traffic light icons in Apple Maps. The new-generation Apple Maps, which is still rolling out to users as we speak, makes navigation a lot more convenient, especially when driving in a specific region for the first time. In fact, this is the most challenging scenario, as an unknown road raises particular challenges for drivers.
Navigation apps make every journey safer by making the road more predictable, either with icons or warnings. This is precisely why I like this Apple Maps update, as the stop sign and traffic light icons mean you know in advance when you approach an intersection. Stop signs also allow drivers to slow down, reducing the risk of violent crashes.
The sharp curves in Sygic are incredibly helpful, and after test-driving the app for a few weeks, I believe they are a must-have feature of every modern navigation app. Right now, Sygic is the only company that offers such information while driving, though I've also seen similar notifications in some standalone GPS navigators as well.
In the meantime, the likes of Google Maps and Waze continue to focus on getting drivers to their destinations faster. I'm not saying this isn't a great feature, but on the other hand, these software solutions should do more to improve traffic safety. And Sygic just proves to everybody that a very little feature can eventually make a huge difference, especially when proper traffic signage is not available.
Waze is the best example in this regard, as the application uses a crowdsourcing engine that allows users to send traffic reports. Based on the data received from other drivers, Waze can then alert other motorists about what is happening on the road.
As such, Waze makes it extremely convenient to find out if your route includes traffic jams, potholes, roadkill, speed traps, and so on.
Other Google Maps alternatives tried to improve the overall experience by investing in certain essential capabilities already available in most apps. HERE, for example, offers a very straightforward way to download offline maps.
Google Maps requires users to define the area for downloading maps using a rectangular selection. HERE allows them to download maps for a full country, making the whole thing a lot easier, especially if the navigation typically takes place within the border of just one state.
Sygic is one of the companies trying to set its navigation apart from the rest of the crowd using safety improvements. One of them is a warning for sharp curves.
I don't know about you, but blindly trusting what a navigation app says can't be a good idea. Such apps occasionally come with map errors or bugs, so if you take everything for granted, chances are you'll eventually end up on an unpaved road or closed street. Some people figured this out the hard way, as they were directed to roads no longer open to traffic. Some two years ago, two Russians who followed Google Maps' instructions drove off a highway and used an abandoned road as a faster route suggestion. Their vehicle broke down in an area with no cellular reception, eventually being forced to spend the night in brutally cold weather. The driver froze to death, while the passenger was found with life-threatening injuries.
As such, you should always keep an eye on street signs, even if a navigation app provides full instructions. The whole thing works both ways, though, as in some cases, the traffic signs might be missing, so taking a peek at the navigation software could really come in handy.
I occasionally come across roads without proper traffic signage, so having Google Maps tell me which way to go is something incredibly valuable.
This is why Sygic's warnings are so important. The application can offer sharp curve notifications as you drive, so you get enough time to slow down.
In some regions, the sharp curve warnings are missing entirely, so Sygic's database helps drivers be in the know about their routes by just keeping the app on the screen. The notifications work exactly as you'd expect them to work, as they show up on the screen when you approach the sharp curve. An audio warning is also offered, so you don't necessarily have to look at the screen every time.
Sygic's GPS navigation app also shows an icon on the map, so if you check out the mobile phone regularly, you'll know in advance that a sharp curve is ahead.
The feature works similarly to the stop sign and traffic light icons in Apple Maps. The new-generation Apple Maps, which is still rolling out to users as we speak, makes navigation a lot more convenient, especially when driving in a specific region for the first time. In fact, this is the most challenging scenario, as an unknown road raises particular challenges for drivers.
Navigation apps make every journey safer by making the road more predictable, either with icons or warnings. This is precisely why I like this Apple Maps update, as the stop sign and traffic light icons mean you know in advance when you approach an intersection. Stop signs also allow drivers to slow down, reducing the risk of violent crashes.
The sharp curves in Sygic are incredibly helpful, and after test-driving the app for a few weeks, I believe they are a must-have feature of every modern navigation app. Right now, Sygic is the only company that offers such information while driving, though I've also seen similar notifications in some standalone GPS navigators as well.
In the meantime, the likes of Google Maps and Waze continue to focus on getting drivers to their destinations faster. I'm not saying this isn't a great feature, but on the other hand, these software solutions should do more to improve traffic safety. And Sygic just proves to everybody that a very little feature can eventually make a huge difference, especially when proper traffic signage is not available.