Google Maps Rival Announces the Update Apple Users Have Been Drooling Over

Sygic has released a new app for its iOS navigation app, and this time, the changelog includes a new big feature that iPhone users will love.
Sygic GPS Navigation is considered a leading Google Maps alternative. It packs not only the essential feature package, such as turn-by-turn guidance and voice navigation, but also more advanced capabilities like real-view navigation and AR support.
The application receives frequent updates on both Android and iOS, and the latest release aimed at Apple users includes two big changes.
The first of them is the redesigned sound settings. When you use Sygic GPS Navigation, you can expand the sound settings right from the main map view. Users can turn the sound off, allow only the alerts, or let all sounds be activated.
Additional options are displayed in the redesigned screen, including selecting the output, setting the volume, and choosing a different language and voice for turn-by-turn guidance.
The biggest addition in this new update is the support for Live Activities. Launched as part of iOS 16, Live Activities bring dynamic and interactive notifications to the iPhone. As such, users are provided with notifications that can be updated as long as they stay on the screen.
Sygic GPS Navigation now supports Live Activities as well.
When the navigation is enabled and the application is no longer in focus, Sygic now uses Live Activities to display turn-by-turn guidance. The feature remains active when you lock the iPhone, with the notifications on the screen letting you where the next turn is located. The information in the notification is updated as you drive, so the navigation continues even when the app is not in focus.
Otherwise, Sygic GPS Navigation remains the same navigation app as before. It also comes with CarPlay support, showing navigation instructions on the larger screen in the car. The iPhone must be connected to a compatible head unit to mirror the UI to the display on the dashboard. The app requires at least iOS 14, but the Live Activities feature needs the latest version of the operating system.
In the meantime, Google is also working on adding support for Live Activities in Google Maps. The search company is planning for an approach similar to Sygic’s, with navigation information to be displayed right on the lock screen. Furthermore, Google Maps will show route guidance in an expanded version of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Live Activities are available for third-party apps since the debut of iOS 16.1. Users who want to use this feature in Sygic GPS Navigation need to update the application to version 23.1.0 on the latest-generation iPhone running the most recent version of the operating system.
The application receives frequent updates on both Android and iOS, and the latest release aimed at Apple users includes two big changes.
The first of them is the redesigned sound settings. When you use Sygic GPS Navigation, you can expand the sound settings right from the main map view. Users can turn the sound off, allow only the alerts, or let all sounds be activated.
Additional options are displayed in the redesigned screen, including selecting the output, setting the volume, and choosing a different language and voice for turn-by-turn guidance.
The biggest addition in this new update is the support for Live Activities. Launched as part of iOS 16, Live Activities bring dynamic and interactive notifications to the iPhone. As such, users are provided with notifications that can be updated as long as they stay on the screen.
Sygic GPS Navigation now supports Live Activities as well.
When the navigation is enabled and the application is no longer in focus, Sygic now uses Live Activities to display turn-by-turn guidance. The feature remains active when you lock the iPhone, with the notifications on the screen letting you where the next turn is located. The information in the notification is updated as you drive, so the navigation continues even when the app is not in focus.
Otherwise, Sygic GPS Navigation remains the same navigation app as before. It also comes with CarPlay support, showing navigation instructions on the larger screen in the car. The iPhone must be connected to a compatible head unit to mirror the UI to the display on the dashboard. The app requires at least iOS 14, but the Live Activities feature needs the latest version of the operating system.
In the meantime, Google is also working on adding support for Live Activities in Google Maps. The search company is planning for an approach similar to Sygic’s, with navigation information to be displayed right on the lock screen. Furthermore, Google Maps will show route guidance in an expanded version of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Live Activities are available for third-party apps since the debut of iOS 16.1. Users who want to use this feature in Sygic GPS Navigation need to update the application to version 23.1.0 on the latest-generation iPhone running the most recent version of the operating system.