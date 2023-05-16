Volvo Releases Software Version 2.9 With Huge CarPlay News

Volvo has recently released software update 2.9 for its EVs, and this time, the carmaker has prepared some pretty big changes, including on the CarPlay front.
Let's start with the most anticipated news for CarPlay enthusiasts.
Beginning with this version, Apple Maps becomes available in the driver display, so the navigation guidance is shown right on the instrument cluster. This feature is available when CarPlay is active and the iPhone is connected to the head unit.
Needless to say, everybody is now wondering if the same capabilities are also making their way to Polestar, and while no information is available on this front, I have no doubt this is the long-term plan for Volvo. The company has already confirmed that bringing Apple Maps to the driver displays is on the roadmap, and now that it's finally happening on Volvo's cars, it's all just a matter of time until the same improvement debuts on Polestar's models too.
Software update 2.9 also includes play/pause and next/previous buttons in the CarPlay tile, as well as Now Playing information. Volvo has completely overhauled the CarPlay tile to display additional info, so controlling the music playback will be much easier following this update.
The carmaker says it has also brought phone call information closer to the driver by displaying it in the CarPlay tile, on the driver display, and on the HUD. Just like before, phone calls can be controlled directly from the buttons on the steering wheel.
In addition to all these CarPlay goodies, the new software update includes several other miscellaneous refinements. For example, Volvo has added an option to fold the mirrors when locking the vehicle. You can find the new option in the Controls settings, and once you decide how you want it to work, the selection will be connected to the currently used profile.
The carmaker says drivers can use the left steering wheel buttons to switch between Pilot Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. It goes without saying this is a great idea from a convenience perspective, but it could take a while until drivers get used to it.
And last but not least, the new software update also comes with additional stability refinements for the operating system, as well as drivetrain optimizations.
All in all, software version 2.9 is a must-have update, especially if you're a CarPlay user. With Apple Maps on the driver display, getting turn-by-turn instructions is a lot more convenient simply because you no longer have to look at the dashboard screen. On the other hand, Apple Maps isn't always drivers' favorite cup of tea, so hopefully, more apps will eventually get the same integration.
The new software version is rolling out as we speak as an over-the-air update.
Beginning with this version, Apple Maps becomes available in the driver display, so the navigation guidance is shown right on the instrument cluster. This feature is available when CarPlay is active and the iPhone is connected to the head unit.
Needless to say, everybody is now wondering if the same capabilities are also making their way to Polestar, and while no information is available on this front, I have no doubt this is the long-term plan for Volvo. The company has already confirmed that bringing Apple Maps to the driver displays is on the roadmap, and now that it's finally happening on Volvo's cars, it's all just a matter of time until the same improvement debuts on Polestar's models too.
Software update 2.9 also includes play/pause and next/previous buttons in the CarPlay tile, as well as Now Playing information. Volvo has completely overhauled the CarPlay tile to display additional info, so controlling the music playback will be much easier following this update.
The carmaker says it has also brought phone call information closer to the driver by displaying it in the CarPlay tile, on the driver display, and on the HUD. Just like before, phone calls can be controlled directly from the buttons on the steering wheel.
In addition to all these CarPlay goodies, the new software update includes several other miscellaneous refinements. For example, Volvo has added an option to fold the mirrors when locking the vehicle. You can find the new option in the Controls settings, and once you decide how you want it to work, the selection will be connected to the currently used profile.
The carmaker says drivers can use the left steering wheel buttons to switch between Pilot Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. It goes without saying this is a great idea from a convenience perspective, but it could take a while until drivers get used to it.
And last but not least, the new software update also comes with additional stability refinements for the operating system, as well as drivetrain optimizations.
All in all, software version 2.9 is a must-have update, especially if you're a CarPlay user. With Apple Maps on the driver display, getting turn-by-turn instructions is a lot more convenient simply because you no longer have to look at the dashboard screen. On the other hand, Apple Maps isn't always drivers' favorite cup of tea, so hopefully, more apps will eventually get the same integration.
The new software version is rolling out as we speak as an over-the-air update.