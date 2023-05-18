Porsche Helps Apple Build a Better Google Maps Alternative

Apple Maps is working around the clock on turning Apple Maps into a more powerful alternative to Google Maps. Back in 2020, the company announced a very ambitious plan in this regard, promising EV routing in Apple Maps.
Three years later, the feature is available on just one model, as Ford's Mustang Mach-E is the only vehicle where drivers can experience the "revolutionary" EV routing.
Ironically, Apple promised a rapid feature expansion, with Ford and BMW originally said to adopt the EV routing en-masse. The German carmaker no longer appears to be interested in Apple's feature, especially as it plans to move to a custom version of Android Automotive starting in 2024.
This doesn't mean the iPhone maker gave up on its dream of turning EV routing into a key feature of its navigation app. And today, this dream gets a reboot, thanks to Porsche.
The Germans become the second company to adopt Apple Maps EV routing, with the US-based Taycan offering this feature alongside the integrated Porsche Charging Planner.
The two systems come with almost the same purpose in mind. Porsche's Charging Planner monitors the battery range and provides recommendations based on traffic conditions and travel speed, including suggested charging stops. It can also estimate the state of charge upon arrival by monitoring the vehicle data.
On the other hand, Apple Maps EV routing promises more capabilities, such as an estimate of whether you'll have to stop for a charge or not. The app does this by analyzing the distance to the destination and comparing it against the existing battery charge. It looks at additional data, such as the average speed for the route, the elevation levels, and so on, eventually trying to determine whether you need an extra charge or not.
Apple Maps permanently monitors the battery level, and in case it drops below a certain threshold and you no longer have enough charge to reach the destination, it automatically reroutes to the closest charging station. The application can provide additional information, including charging station availability.
The feature will be available on CarPlay, so Porsche Taycan owners in the United States must connect their iPhones to the vehicle to get the EV routing. The update is available in the latest My Porsche app on the iPhone.
Apple hasn't shared any additional tidbits regarding the company's long-term strategy for EV routing, but two car models in three years is certainly disappointing. Apple will announce the new-generation CarPlay later this year, so the company is presumably working with more carmakers for this feature's expansion. As such, expect more exciting news on this front later this year, most likely in the fall, when the new-generation CarPlay launches alongside the 2023 iPhone lineup.
Ironically, Apple promised a rapid feature expansion, with Ford and BMW originally said to adopt the EV routing en-masse. The German carmaker no longer appears to be interested in Apple's feature, especially as it plans to move to a custom version of Android Automotive starting in 2024.
This doesn't mean the iPhone maker gave up on its dream of turning EV routing into a key feature of its navigation app. And today, this dream gets a reboot, thanks to Porsche.
The Germans become the second company to adopt Apple Maps EV routing, with the US-based Taycan offering this feature alongside the integrated Porsche Charging Planner.
The two systems come with almost the same purpose in mind. Porsche's Charging Planner monitors the battery range and provides recommendations based on traffic conditions and travel speed, including suggested charging stops. It can also estimate the state of charge upon arrival by monitoring the vehicle data.
On the other hand, Apple Maps EV routing promises more capabilities, such as an estimate of whether you'll have to stop for a charge or not. The app does this by analyzing the distance to the destination and comparing it against the existing battery charge. It looks at additional data, such as the average speed for the route, the elevation levels, and so on, eventually trying to determine whether you need an extra charge or not.
Apple Maps permanently monitors the battery level, and in case it drops below a certain threshold and you no longer have enough charge to reach the destination, it automatically reroutes to the closest charging station. The application can provide additional information, including charging station availability.
The feature will be available on CarPlay, so Porsche Taycan owners in the United States must connect their iPhones to the vehicle to get the EV routing. The update is available in the latest My Porsche app on the iPhone.
Apple hasn't shared any additional tidbits regarding the company's long-term strategy for EV routing, but two car models in three years is certainly disappointing. Apple will announce the new-generation CarPlay later this year, so the company is presumably working with more carmakers for this feature's expansion. As such, expect more exciting news on this front later this year, most likely in the fall, when the new-generation CarPlay launches alongside the 2023 iPhone lineup.