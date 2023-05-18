Waze Is Now Trying to Be Funny, Bugs Not Necessarily Amusing

Waze continues to insist on limited-time updates as a way to keep the app fresh, and today, the Google-owned company announced another such partnership for a special-edition navigation voice, moods, and car icons.
This time, the navigation specialist teamed up with Hasan Minhaj for a pack of goodies that will be available for users throughout May.
As a comedian, actor, writer, and producer, Hasan wants to make the experience with Waze a little bit more entertaining. With amusing commentary and rants during navigation, Waze and Hasan Minhaj try to make the nightmare traffic we typically come across less frustrating as long as the application runs on Android, iPhone, Android Auto, or CarPlay.
The limited-edition pack includes Hasan's voice for route guidance, a custom minivan car icon (this one is only visible to the user running the app), as well as a so-called Hilarious mood, which all the other Wazers around you can see. Needless to say, these settings will remain available in Waze for as long as today's pack of goodies is live within the app.
While such updates are good news for users who want a fresh navigation experience and turn the daily commute into a more amusing trip, it's not a secret that Waze adopters would rather have the company focus on something else.
The overall reliability of the app leaves a lot to be desired lately, as Waze has become incredibly buggy, down to a point where using certain features is impossible.
The living proof is none other than the highly anticipated Coolwalk update released by Waze a few weeks ago. The Google-owned application rolled out support for the new Android Auto experience specifically to allow Waze to replace Google Maps on the dashboard screen.
Coolwalk enables users to run multiple apps side by side on the same screen, regardless of the display size and aspect ratio. As such, Waze can be used alongside Spotify and active phone calls without having to switch to full-screen mode.
Once the Coolwalk update started rolling out, users discovered that voice commands were completely broken down. Voice commands in Waze allow users to interact with the app without looking at the screen, therefore reducing the driver's distraction behind the wheel. The voice commands are yet to be fixed, and right now, the only workaround is a downgrade to an earlier version of Waze.
At the same time, users also complain of other Waze issues. The Android redesign feels like a work in progress, and some of the visual refinements feel half-baked, especially on Android Auto. The company, however, has remained completely tight-lipped on its plans to improve the overall experience with the app, so these limited-time updates are supposed to sweeten up users who are this close to moving to Google Maps.
