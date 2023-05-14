Waze Now Available in All Android Cars

Waze is finally making its way to all cars running Android Automotive after previously being offered exclusively on Renault and Polestar models.
The traffic navigation app debuted in cars powered by Android in late 2022 when Renault customers received exclusive access to Waze. Earlier this year, Waze debuted in Polestar models.
The application is now rolling out to all vehicles with Google built-in. Drivers can download it from the Google Play Store, just like any other Android Automotive application.
Google Maps is the default navigation solution on Google's operating system, and despite the arrival of several alternatives, it continues to be the most popular choice anyway. However, Waze's debut on Android Automotive provides users with a worthy replacement, especially because the application now packs support for EV charging stations.
Like Google Maps, Waze can now search for nearby charging stations and provide guidance to their location. The route guidance relies on Waze's efficient routing engine, so drivers are always provided with the fastest way to reach the charging station.
On the other hand, the main shortcoming of Waze on Android Automotive is the way the app works in cars with Google built-in. Certain Waze settings are only available on the mobile phone, so users first need to configure the app on the smartphone, log in with the same account in their cars, and then let the settings sync between the devices.
Waze is already working on improving this experience on Android Automotive, but for now, no timing information has been shared on when the application could bring the entire feature package to cars.
In the meantime, Waze also keeps improving on Android Auto and CarPlay. Both platforms have received the new EV charging station database after the feature was originally exclusive to mobile devices. At the same time, the Google-owned company is giving Waze a visual refresh on Android Auto following the Coolwalk integration.
Android Auto now allows users to run multiple apps on the same screen as long as they support the new dashboard view. Waze has recently been updated with Coolwalk integration, therefore replacing Google Maps in the navigation tile. At the same time, the parent company is redesigning certain features, such as the speedometer, for a more modern look and easy-to-read information.
The traffic reporting engine is the number one feature that sets Waze apart from the crowd. Users can mark the location of various incidents, such as accidents, traffic jams, police traps, and other hazards. Waze then displays the flagged location on the map, providing motorists with notifications as they use a similar route. Similar features have already been implemented in Google Maps and Apple Maps but with support for fewer reports, therefore keeping Waze the go-to choice for crowdsourcing traffic navigation.
The application is now rolling out to all vehicles with Google built-in. Drivers can download it from the Google Play Store, just like any other Android Automotive application.
Google Maps is the default navigation solution on Google's operating system, and despite the arrival of several alternatives, it continues to be the most popular choice anyway. However, Waze's debut on Android Automotive provides users with a worthy replacement, especially because the application now packs support for EV charging stations.
Like Google Maps, Waze can now search for nearby charging stations and provide guidance to their location. The route guidance relies on Waze's efficient routing engine, so drivers are always provided with the fastest way to reach the charging station.
On the other hand, the main shortcoming of Waze on Android Automotive is the way the app works in cars with Google built-in. Certain Waze settings are only available on the mobile phone, so users first need to configure the app on the smartphone, log in with the same account in their cars, and then let the settings sync between the devices.
Waze is already working on improving this experience on Android Automotive, but for now, no timing information has been shared on when the application could bring the entire feature package to cars.
In the meantime, Waze also keeps improving on Android Auto and CarPlay. Both platforms have received the new EV charging station database after the feature was originally exclusive to mobile devices. At the same time, the Google-owned company is giving Waze a visual refresh on Android Auto following the Coolwalk integration.
Android Auto now allows users to run multiple apps on the same screen as long as they support the new dashboard view. Waze has recently been updated with Coolwalk integration, therefore replacing Google Maps in the navigation tile. At the same time, the parent company is redesigning certain features, such as the speedometer, for a more modern look and easy-to-read information.
The traffic reporting engine is the number one feature that sets Waze apart from the crowd. Users can mark the location of various incidents, such as accidents, traffic jams, police traps, and other hazards. Waze then displays the flagged location on the map, providing motorists with notifications as they use a similar route. Similar features have already been implemented in Google Maps and Apple Maps but with support for fewer reports, therefore keeping Waze the go-to choice for crowdsourcing traffic navigation.