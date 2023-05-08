New Waze Version Released With Good News for iPhone Users

Waze has just received a new update, and according to the changelog, it includes an important fix, aimed at the trip sharing feature.
Apple Maps is the native navigation application on iPhones, but it's not a secret that many users end up switching to Google Maps and Waze.
The reasons are as simple as they could be: Apple Maps lacks essential features, including offline maps and satellite navigation. Compared to Waze, Apple is not even as accurate as its rival in terms of ETA and routing engines.
Waze's main selling point is the crowdsourcing engine that allows users to send traffic reports. While Apple has also integrated similar capabilities in Apple Maps, the feature is yet to gain traction. Furthermore, it only supports three different reports, whereas Waze includes many other categories, including vehicles stopped on the road, broken traffic lights, and roadkill.
As such, Waze is one of the most popular apps on iPhone and CarPlay, and every bug could eventually impact a significant number of users.
Version 4.94 comes to address one such problem, with Waze explaining that it determined that sharing a drive doesn't always work as expected. The new release fixes a glitch causing the car icon to no longer progress along the route, making it impossible for others to view your drive.
Indeed, I've been struggling with this error for quite some time. Whenever my wife shared a drive in Waze, her location on the map was stuck, despite the ETA updating properly. I just had to relaunch Waze and open the shared drive to see her up-to-date location.
Otherwise, Waze is unchanged, so if you expected more capabilities, that's not going to happen in update 4.94.
The navigation application will soon get bigger changes, as the parent company confirmed that it's already working on adding more traffic reports. Speed bumps will soon become available in Waze, therefore alerting drivers in advance whenever they approach a flagged location. The firm hasn't shared an ETA as to when the feature is projected to launch, so you'd better not hold your breath for its arrival.
In the meantime, Apple is also struggling to make incident reporting more widely adopted. The new feature is part of the detailed city experience that expands across the world, though the rollout clearly takes more time than anybody anticipated. Traffic reports are already available in the United States and a series of other countries, but Apple Maps only supports accidents, speed traps, and other hazards. The feature is available both on the iPhone and on CarPlay, and users can send reports with voice commands via Siri as well. Apple hasn't shared further details regarding the release calendar for incident reporting in its in-house navigation app.
