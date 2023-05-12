New-Gen Waze Feature Finally Launches on Android Auto and CarPlay

The EV station database that recently landed in Waze is now making its way to Android Auto and CarPlay users, according to Google.
The feature was launched on Android and iPhone back in March, giving drivers turn-by-turn directions to nearby charging stations. Google has now announced that the same capabilities are launching in the car thanks to support for Android Auto and CarPlay.
Waze is currently one of the top navigation apps out there, often serving as the number one Google Maps alternative. Its crowdsourcing engine allows users to report traffic incidents, including accidents, broken traffic lights, potholes, roadkill, and other hazards.
Thanks to the support for EV charging stations, Waze helps address range anxiety by directing users to the closest charging station. Thanks to its state-of-the-art routing system, Waze can help EV owners reach a charging station even faster, as its navigation would avoid traffic incidents likely to produce slowdowns.
Android Auto and CarPlay users get the same capabilities as those on mobile, including detailed information about each charging station. Additionally, Waze also displays essential details, such as the plug type, so drivers know precisely that the station they're heading to is compatible.
In the meantime, Waze is working on multiple fronts to improve the experience with its app.
The company shipped a major update for Android Auto users a few weeks ago. The app now supports running on the Coolwalk UI, as it can replace Google Maps in the navigation card on Android Auto.
The new Android Auto design allows users to run multiple apps side-by-side in cards using a card-based layout. Each card is assigned to a specific software category, and apps must be updated to support running in a tile-based design. Waze now comes with such capabilities, being able to take full advantage of the Coolwalk redesign on devices where the feature is already available.
At the same time, Waze is also working on a major redesign that includes new icons and more modern visual elements. A new speedometer is already live on Android Auto, but needless to say, all these refinements require additional polishing. At some level, this gradual rollout of new features sometimes feels like a work in progress, especially as not all features work exactly as expected.
The Google-owned company says the EV charging station database will go live on Android Auto and CarPlay in the coming months. In other words, the firm isn't rolling out the new feature for everybody today, possibly because it needs more time to ensure everything works as expected. In the meantime, if you want full EV charging information in your car running Android Auto and CarPlay, you can switch to Google Maps, as such capabilities are already available here regardless of your chosen platform.
Waze is currently one of the top navigation apps out there, often serving as the number one Google Maps alternative. Its crowdsourcing engine allows users to report traffic incidents, including accidents, broken traffic lights, potholes, roadkill, and other hazards.
Thanks to the support for EV charging stations, Waze helps address range anxiety by directing users to the closest charging station. Thanks to its state-of-the-art routing system, Waze can help EV owners reach a charging station even faster, as its navigation would avoid traffic incidents likely to produce slowdowns.
Android Auto and CarPlay users get the same capabilities as those on mobile, including detailed information about each charging station. Additionally, Waze also displays essential details, such as the plug type, so drivers know precisely that the station they're heading to is compatible.
In the meantime, Waze is working on multiple fronts to improve the experience with its app.
The company shipped a major update for Android Auto users a few weeks ago. The app now supports running on the Coolwalk UI, as it can replace Google Maps in the navigation card on Android Auto.
The new Android Auto design allows users to run multiple apps side-by-side in cards using a card-based layout. Each card is assigned to a specific software category, and apps must be updated to support running in a tile-based design. Waze now comes with such capabilities, being able to take full advantage of the Coolwalk redesign on devices where the feature is already available.
At the same time, Waze is also working on a major redesign that includes new icons and more modern visual elements. A new speedometer is already live on Android Auto, but needless to say, all these refinements require additional polishing. At some level, this gradual rollout of new features sometimes feels like a work in progress, especially as not all features work exactly as expected.
The Google-owned company says the EV charging station database will go live on Android Auto and CarPlay in the coming months. In other words, the firm isn't rolling out the new feature for everybody today, possibly because it needs more time to ensure everything works as expected. In the meantime, if you want full EV charging information in your car running Android Auto and CarPlay, you can switch to Google Maps, as such capabilities are already available here regardless of your chosen platform.