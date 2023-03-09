The Google Maps Offline Maps Feature You Didn’t Know Existed

Compared to Waze and Apple Maps, Google Maps also supports offline maps, letting users navigate without an Internet connection.
As such, the navigation experience in Google Maps can continue uninterrupted, even when going through regions with a spotty cellular signal. Certain features aren’t available when the device running Google Maps is offline, such as real-time traffic updates.
Despite this shortcoming, offline maps still come in handy, especially when trying to find a location in a remote area.
Google has tried to improve this feature with several updates, and one of the most important is available in cars where Google Maps is offered built-in. Android Automotive-powered vehicles come with Google Maps pre-loaded, and the navigation app is in charge of more than just navigation.
Google Maps supplies essential data to vehicle systems, including the speed limit for a certain section of the road when traffic signs aren’t available.
Offline maps are primarily aimed at navigating without an Internet connection, but on Android Automotive, they can feed information to the adaptive cruise control system when other data can’t be found.
The way Google Maps handles offline maps leaves a lot to be desired. The mobile version of the app requires users to select a region they want to download by defining it on the map.
However, the selected area is typically rather small, so you can’t download the maps for an entire country. If you plan to travel abroad, you need to download multiple packs because you can’t just select a larger region.
Google Maps offline maps are then automatically updated when the app is running. Wi-Fi connections are preferred, so if you’re at home and launch Google Maps, the update should automatically start in the background.
A similar system is also available on Android Automotive. Only available with a data plan, the offline maps can be downloaded by selecting your own map and then defining the area you want to cover.
Other navigation apps, including competing products from the likes of HERE, allow users to download the full map for a certain country. If you’re planning a longer journey that goes through several states, download their offline maps and you’re good to go.
Downloading offline maps in Google Maps isn’t exactly the most convenient thing to do, but on Android Automotive, the app comes with a secret magic feature.
It’s called automatic downloads of offline maps. The application can automatically download the required offline maps based on a series of factors, including your vehicle movements.
Google Maps is a lot smarter on this front, so it keeps track of your location and travel patterns. The application tries to anticipate where you’re going, so if the navigation, as well as the connected driver assistant features, require offline map data, it takes care of this without any driver input.
The automatic downloads happen in the background and are triggered when you approach the outer limits of the available maps. In other words, if you get close to the edges of the existing region whose maps exist on your device, Google Maps automatically downloads more coverage for your vehicle. This only happens if the app believes you’re driving in a direction where offline maps are not available.
Enabling automatic downloads of offline maps can be done from the “Offline Maps” section in Google Maps. Google has added a dedicated “Auto-download offline maps” toggle that must be enabled to let the app do its magic.
If you somehow end up driving in a region where offline maps do not exist, Google Maps sends a notification. This makes sense especially because the feature isn’t available in all languages and countries.
The auto-download feature should be released in the mobile version of Google Maps as well. The application can determine if you’re approaching the limits of your downloaded maps and at least show a notification that more data must be downloaded. If a data connection is available, it can then pull the required maps, therefore making the navigation a more seamless experience.
Such a feature would be useful especially given the inconvenient way of downloading offline maps. Users might not properly select the region when they download offline maps, so certain roads could eventually remain uncovered. As such, Google Maps should be able to automatically download additional data, especially if it determines that a selected route isn’t entirely included in the downloaded pack.
For now, the auto-download feature in Google Maps remains exclusive to Android Automotive users.
How to download offline maps in Google Maps
Other navigation apps, including competing products from the likes of HERE, allow users to download the full map for a certain country. If you’re planning a longer journey that goes through several states, download their offline maps and you’re good to go.
The magic feature in Google Maps
