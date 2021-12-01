One-Dollar 1969 Ford Team Mustang Drag Car Is Now a Racing Icon, And for Sale

The thing with cars that become valuable collectibles decades after they were originally made is that when they roll off assembly lines, no one knows just how valuable they may end up being. And this is how you get things like a Ford Mustang being sold for one U.S. dollar long, long ago.
That for how much we’re told this 1969 Mustang was sold by Ford back in the day to a racing team who intended to field it in Ultra-Stock drag racing events – back then, this was the pre-Pro-Stock class. Decades later, when it’s worth much, much more than that, the muscle car is listed for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, in January 2022.
Nicknamed Ford Team drag car on account of its paint scheme, among other things, the Mustang was raced by Sam Auxier Jr. to countless events, with one of the most notable achievements being the winning of the Spring Nationals in 1969.
The car came out in the open for the January sale in restored form. It is equipped with a 427ci (7.0-liter) engine, built by Auxier himself, and is running a dual 4-barrel intake and dual Holley carburetors, but also the 4-speed manual transmission it had decades ago.
The exterior, loaded with racing-style graphics, has been remade as well, with the lettering allegedly re-painted “by the same person who did it in 1969.”
Inside, we get the spartan layout racers are known for, with just a seat for the driver, a roll cage, and an aluminum dashboard equipped with Stewart Warner gauges. The dashboard is the place where Henry Ford III signed his name, and the piece still holds the man's autograph in green.
The 1969 Ford Team Mustang drag car is listed for sale with no reserve, and no mention of how much the seller expects to get for it is made. It’ll certainly be a hell of a lot more than one dollar, though.
