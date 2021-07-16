1969 Ford Mustang Barn Find Is Itching to Be Rescued, Reasonably Priced

Have you ever thought about how you would spend a budget of $1 million on cars alone? Would you go out and buy two or three brand new exotics? Would you get 20 cars for $50K each? Can you imagine buying only barn finds? Say 30 or 40 of them, so you'll have enough money left to bring them back to life? That would be fun, right?
But if you've ever worked on a project car, you'll know that it's a very time-consuming thing to do. And barn finds can be even trickier, especially if they've been sitting around for decades in a row. I imagine that there's enormous satisfaction in restoring a car like this back to its original shine. And at the end of the process, you can either keep it for yourself and have fun, or flip it and make a decent profit out of it.
There are several ways of tracking down barn finds. While hunting for them over the Internet is the most convenient of options, if you want to get lucky, you need a more hands-on approach. You need to start scouting the countryside, asking around for information. That way, with a bit of luck, you might just come across a few gems that otherwise would take years to surface.
But if leaving the office to go on a wild goose chase isn't an option, there's always eBay. I feel that the '69 Mustang is one of the coolest ones you could get, so naturally, when I came across this model I wanted to share it with you as well. This 1969 Mustang Fastback looks like it's seen better days, but then again, you can't help but feel that there's a lot of potential underneath that rust and dust.
Mustang, which means it has the 302 ci 2-barrel (4.9-liters) engine in it. According to j1018fabs1, the current owner, this is the original engine, which makes up for the fact it only puts out 210 horsepower and 300 lb-ft (407 Nm) of torque. The transmission that is mated to this is a C4 automatic.
The last time the car was registered was back in 1974, so almost 50 years ago! So another positive aspect here is that the odometer only shows 27,720 miles (44,611 km)! The seller notes that the car runs and drives, but it doesn't have any brakes, as the brake booster has been removed and stored in the trunk of the car. One thing that you might want to look into is the fact that the car was repainted to a dark Ford Blue, as it was an original Gulfstream Aqua.
Some efforts to revive the car have already been made, and the current owner has installed new spark plugs, a voltage regulator, a starter solenoid, and several other bits and pieces to have it running at least partially. This car is going to take a bit of time, effort, and money if you want it to look and run like new, but it doesn't feel hopeless, to begin with, and that's a good starting point. The auction ends 2 days from now, and the current bid stands at $13,000, with the reserve not being met yet.
There are several ways of tracking down barn finds. While hunting for them over the Internet is the most convenient of options, if you want to get lucky, you need a more hands-on approach. You need to start scouting the countryside, asking around for information. That way, with a bit of luck, you might just come across a few gems that otherwise would take years to surface.
But if leaving the office to go on a wild goose chase isn't an option, there's always eBay. I feel that the '69 Mustang is one of the coolest ones you could get, so naturally, when I came across this model I wanted to share it with you as well. This 1969 Mustang Fastback looks like it's seen better days, but then again, you can't help but feel that there's a lot of potential underneath that rust and dust.
Mustang, which means it has the 302 ci 2-barrel (4.9-liters) engine in it. According to j1018fabs1, the current owner, this is the original engine, which makes up for the fact it only puts out 210 horsepower and 300 lb-ft (407 Nm) of torque. The transmission that is mated to this is a C4 automatic.
The last time the car was registered was back in 1974, so almost 50 years ago! So another positive aspect here is that the odometer only shows 27,720 miles (44,611 km)! The seller notes that the car runs and drives, but it doesn't have any brakes, as the brake booster has been removed and stored in the trunk of the car. One thing that you might want to look into is the fact that the car was repainted to a dark Ford Blue, as it was an original Gulfstream Aqua.
Some efforts to revive the car have already been made, and the current owner has installed new spark plugs, a voltage regulator, a starter solenoid, and several other bits and pieces to have it running at least partially. This car is going to take a bit of time, effort, and money if you want it to look and run like new, but it doesn't feel hopeless, to begin with, and that's a good starting point. The auction ends 2 days from now, and the current bid stands at $13,000, with the reserve not being met yet.