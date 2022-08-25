Once Indestructible, This Renault Goelette Fading Gem Seems to Be Losing Battle With Time

More on this:

1 A Renault 12 With Only 0 Miles on the Odometer Was Discovered in Argentina

2 The Hippie Caviar Hotel Is a Dreamy, Retro and Luxe Electric Campervan

3 Renault Redefines Glamping With Hippie Caviar Hotel Electric Van

4 From Dacia 1300 to Dacia Logan/Duster. The History of a Controversial Brand

5 “Unbreakable Since 1901” - Renault Light Commercial Vehicles Exhibition