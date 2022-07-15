A Renault 12 With Only 0 Miles on the Odometer Was Discovered in Argentina

Instagramer from Kaskoteoficial found a Renault 12, a little French jewel so to speak, quite far from home, all the way in Argentina. The car is brand new, with 0 miles on the clock. ”One more find and one more story to tell in my life. They said that there was only one Renault 12 0km left, here is my 12 0km” wrote the person in charge of the Instagram account.
There are also some pictures of the French car on a platform. The car looks pretty good for a car built in the 1960s or 1970s. It's a more luxurious TL version with four round headlights. Considering the excellent quality of maintenance and the fact that it has only 0 miles on the odometer makes it a true rarity and well worth a place in an enthusiast's collection.
The Renault 12 is a mid-sized family car introduced by French car manufacturer Renault at the Paris Motor Show in October 1969 and produced in France until 1980. Available as a sedan or a wagon, the model was produced under license in many countries around the world until the beginning of the 21st century.
It is a front-wheel-drive car with an inline 4-cylinder engine. In addition to the two million examples produced at Flins in France, the model enjoyed a truly international career. The Renault 15 and 17 models are derivatives of the Renault 12, followed by the Renault 18 in 1978.
In the 1970s, the Renault 12 was the French car with the most examples manufactured abroad, the list of countries including Argentina. The car found is most likely one of the locally produced examples.
Drawing the line at the end of its career, commercially, the Renault 12 was a successful car, selling in over 2.5 million units.
