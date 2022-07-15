A Renault 12 With Only 0 Miles on the Odometer Was Discovered in Argentina

More on this:

1 Renault 5 EV Prototype Will Be Showcased at Goodwood Festival of Speed

2 Renault Zoe Gets Modest Updates for 2022, Remains the Best-Selling Electric Car in Europe

3 Renault Megane E-Tech Opens for Pre-Order in the UK, Pricing and Specifications Announced

4 Renault Sells Russian Assets to Moscow, Mayor Wants to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvich Brand

5 Renault Looks to Separate EV Business, Alliance Partner Nissan Says It's Too Early