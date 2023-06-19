Old 1971 'Cuda Still Has Some Life Left in It; Good V8 News Sweetens the Rusty Taste

From the design standpoint, 1971 was arguably the best year for the Barracuda. Sales plummeted as if gravity was suddenly affecting mathematics, pulling down the ‘Buyers interest’ curves. The cheese grater grille with its quad lamps and the four gills on the fenders gave the refreshed E-body Plymouth the stance of meanness Chryslers was boasting in the brochures. Despite the best Mopar efforts, the Dodge Challenger got the lion’s share, outselling the Barracuda 2:1.

12 photos Photo: eBay/@hoffmbren