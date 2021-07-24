Of Course, There's a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Option for the Escapism Bag Series

4 New Rolls-Royce Landspeed Collection Shows How Well Luxury and MPH Go Together

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is well known for making just about anything to suit the needs of its (affluent) customers. After all, the rumors are swirling around Beyonce and Jay-Z owning the exquisite Boat Tail. And that one still featured four wheels , along with a host of carefully handcrafted tricks. Now, it’s not hard to imagine they’re willing to cater to any whim of the fortunate ones. 16 photos



Anyways, the new variants have all been designed at the “Home of Rolls-Royce” and make use of fine leather that was combined with a new material that pays tribute to the bespoke technical weave deployed specifically on the Cullinan Black Badge. Even so, we feel that owners of the Dawn and Wraith Black Badge models might also feel inclined towards gearing up with one of the members of the new collection.



Whether it’s the 48hr Weekender, 24hr Weekender, Holdall, Tote Bag, or the Organiser Pouch, there must be something for everybody. Sure, one can have any of them individually, but for us, it’s always the choice of getting the entire five-piece set... if available. After all, why regret not buying any of them when you can just have them



Back to the more serious stuff,



Rolls-Royce explains the Black Badge Escapism series can be had in a wide choice of colors, even some that may be considered bold – although all colorways have been taken from the Black Badge palette. Also, a first for the Rolls-Royce luggage, each member of the new family is finished with special, contrasting piping details, and it can even be personalized by the owner according to his or her wishes.

Naturally, the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Escapism luggage collection doesn't come cheap at all. So, prices for the five-piece set kick off at no less than £22,075 (not including applicable taxes), which equates to almost $30k at the current exchange rates.

