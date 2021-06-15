Rolls-Royce Dawn in Bespoke Coral Solid Is a Perfect Summer Trip Luxury Drop Top

If you’re planning a trip to the nearest coastline in order to get a nice tan this summer and you’ve also got the means to commission your very own bespoke luxury convertible, then get Rolls-Royce to build you this Dawn Black Badge model in Coral Solid.
It’s not often we think about the ideal summer vacation car. Some would say it’s something you can fit your entire family in, plus the dog. However, that type of car is good for summer and winter holidays. Summer is mostly associated with warm weather, beautiful beaches and stunning coastal roads, which is where convertibles shine.
What you’re looking at here is one of the most exquisite and exclusive convertibles ever built in the Rolls-Royce Dawn. Of course, this isn’t just any Dawn, but the one that Rolls-Royce unveiled a while back as part of its Pebble Beach Collection, inspired by the hills, sand and sea surrounding Pebble Beach.
In other words, they came up with cars that look at home near a beach and this Coral Solid Dawn Black Badge model is easily the one you want if you’re goal is to take in the scenery as you drive through areas that match the color of your car.
The bespoke Coral Solid finish required seven coats of paint plus more than nine hours of hand polishing in the Surface Finish Center in Goodwood, home of Rolls-Royce. This new and one-of-a-kind pastel color carries over to the Dawn’s Aero Cowling, giving the luxury convertible an extremely vibrant appearance, ideal for the beautiful northern California hills and valleys.
Looks aside, the Dawn Black Badge can be a real delight once you floor the throttle, which brings to life the 6.6-liter twin turbocharged V12 unit with its 593 hp (601 ps) and 620 lb-ft (840 nm) of torque. That’s more than the regular Dawn’s 563 hp (571 ps) and 575 lb-ft (780 nm) of torque.
Ultimately, if this Dawn was a fruit juice, it would be fresh squeezed. It simply belongs on a beautiful oceanic road, vibing with the visual imagery of its surroundings. We really can’t think of a better car to take a summer holiday trip in, and we’re not just saying that because it’s a Rolls-Royce.
