Nyck De Vries Linked With Both Williams and Alpine After Stellar Drive in Monza

Formula 1 is a very competitive sport where drivers who don’t perform can quickly find themselves out of a contract.
The opposite is true for drivers who show remarkable talent, and this is exactly what might lead to Nyck de Vries getting a seat in Formula 1. He was brought on for the Italian GP to replace Alexander Albon, who had to undergo surgery for appendicitis.
De Vries first hit the track in FP1 with Aston Martin, then jumped in Albon’s car for FP3 to get a taste of it and try to deliver the best performance he could. Little did we know he would get into Q2, qualifying P12, and start 8th due to grid penalties being applied to other drivers. On top of that, he was able to maintain a solid pace throughout the race and defend against the viciously competitive midfield.
He now accounts for two out of the team’s six Championship points, with the rest being brought in by Albon, leaving Latifi in a very vulnerable spot. The money his father brings to the team is no longer enough to defend his seat. While they helped Williams rebuild from the difficulties of 2020, it is now clear that raw talent is what the team needs most. With his place at risk, the Canadian driver fired back, saying the car finished where it was supposed to as it can only defend a position and not race to overtake.
Due to these facts, some rumors have linked de Vries to the Williams seat. However, Jost Capito has refused to fuel the fire. He stated: “I don't know, you have to ask him what his contractual situations are. You've just seen how messy it can be, and we are not known for being messy. I'm not doing hypothetical things, so I'm only interested in facts. If the facts are there, then there might be solutions.”
Apart from Williams, there is one other team looking to bring Nyck de Vries into their garage, and that’s Alpine. It seems like they’re willing to invest in the Dutchman as he is one of the four drivers that have been called for a private test with Alpine. The other three names linked to the test that will take place after the Singapore GP are Colton Herta, Jack Duhan, and Nico Hulkenberg, which bodes well for de Vries.
It’s highly unlikely that the FIA will grant Herta his super license, and Hulkenberg has already had a chance with the former Renault team without any major success. This makes de Vries a prime choice for Alpine, along with the door he already opened at Williams, giving him a reasonably high chance of ending up on Formula 1's grid next season.
