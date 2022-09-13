Aston Martin Signs F2 Champion Felipe Drugovich as Reserve Driver for 2023

Aston Martin has announced the signing of newly crowned Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich as the first member of their Driver Development Program and a reserve driver for 2023. The 22-year-old Brazilian won five races in F2 and clinched the title this past weekend at Monza, right before signing his contract with the British F1 team.
Drugovich will drive for Aston Martin later this year in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (in place of Lance Stroll) and will also take part in November’s young driver test on that same track. As far as next year is concerned, the reigning F2 champ will be in attendance at select Grand Prix as a member of the team.
“Becoming a member of the AMF1 Driver Development Program is a fantastic opportunity for me – and only adds to what has been an extremely enjoyable and successful 2022 season,” said Drugovich in an official statement.
“Winning in Formula 2 has long been regarded as the best possible launchpad into a career in Formula One, and I see my role at AMF1 as giving me all the tools to take that crucial next step. For me, 2023 will be a learning curve: I will be working with the F1 team, but my primary goal is to learn and develop as a driver. I hope that will give me an opportunity to race in Formula One in the future.”
Now, one might wonder why an F2 title holder would sign with Aston Martin, a team whose driver lineup is clearly cemented for 2023. Lance Stroll isn’t going anywhere, and Fernando Alonso certainly won’t step aside either. However, we’re pretty sure the British outfit sold the Brazilian on a bright future with the team, where he could learn from Alonso and perhaps take his seat once the Spaniard retires.
Drugovich is clearly one of the most talented young drivers in the world and we look forward to seeing him behind the wheel of a Formula One car.
“Becoming a member of the AMF1 Driver Development Program is a fantastic opportunity for me – and only adds to what has been an extremely enjoyable and successful 2022 season,” said Drugovich in an official statement.
“Winning in Formula 2 has long been regarded as the best possible launchpad into a career in Formula One, and I see my role at AMF1 as giving me all the tools to take that crucial next step. For me, 2023 will be a learning curve: I will be working with the F1 team, but my primary goal is to learn and develop as a driver. I hope that will give me an opportunity to race in Formula One in the future.”
Now, one might wonder why an F2 title holder would sign with Aston Martin, a team whose driver lineup is clearly cemented for 2023. Lance Stroll isn’t going anywhere, and Fernando Alonso certainly won’t step aside either. However, we’re pretty sure the British outfit sold the Brazilian on a bright future with the team, where he could learn from Alonso and perhaps take his seat once the Spaniard retires.
Drugovich is clearly one of the most talented young drivers in the world and we look forward to seeing him behind the wheel of a Formula One car.