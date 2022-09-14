McLaren Signs Sponsorship Deal With Jack Daniel's for 2023 Formula One Season

The McLaren Formula One team has announced a multi-year partnership with whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s. Under this new collaboration, the Tennessee Whiskey brand will be Official Partner of McLaren Racing beginning in 2023.
Jack Daniel’s doesn’t need any presentation. It is one of America’s favorite whiskeys, with more than 155 years of history in the whiskey crafting world. This is their first foray into Formula One, and they hope the new collaboration with McLater will help the brand extend its global presence and reach new consumers.
“Entering the fast-growing world of Formula 1 with McLaren Racing aligns perfectly with our vision to make Jack Daniel’s the most iconic spirits brand globally,” said Sophia Angelis, Jack Daniel’s SVP, Global Managing Director.
“Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing have always been bold, confident brands and we are excited about the platform that this partnership presents for Jack Daniel’s and McLaren to take our responsible drinking message to a new audience and engage fans all over the world.”
As part of the deal, Jack Daniel’s name will be plastered right on the nose of McLaren’s two racing cars, as well as on the drivers’ racing suits and the pit crew’s helmets.
Additionally, the two brands will co-host various events and hospitality programs, will have media appearances, and will develop McLaren and Jack Daniel’s-themed programs at retail outlets throughout 2023 F1 season.
Custom marketing and advertising campaigns on digital and social media will also be created, including a special edition bottle in select markets.
2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the McLaren Racing team, and the CEO of McLaren Racing Zak Brown has said they are happy to have such an iconic brand like Jack Daniel’s by their side to celebrate the occasion.
The discussion about a potential collaboration between McLaren and the world’s best-selling whiskey started last year when several executives from the racing team visited Jack Daniel’s headquarters in Lynchburg, Tennesse, to initiate the talks.
We’re not privy to the terms of the contract or the payment fee from Jack Daniel’s to McLaren, but considering F1 team sponsorships usually run well into the seven figures, this is probably the case here as well.
“Entering the fast-growing world of Formula 1 with McLaren Racing aligns perfectly with our vision to make Jack Daniel’s the most iconic spirits brand globally,” said Sophia Angelis, Jack Daniel’s SVP, Global Managing Director.
“Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing have always been bold, confident brands and we are excited about the platform that this partnership presents for Jack Daniel’s and McLaren to take our responsible drinking message to a new audience and engage fans all over the world.”
As part of the deal, Jack Daniel’s name will be plastered right on the nose of McLaren’s two racing cars, as well as on the drivers’ racing suits and the pit crew’s helmets.
Additionally, the two brands will co-host various events and hospitality programs, will have media appearances, and will develop McLaren and Jack Daniel’s-themed programs at retail outlets throughout 2023 F1 season.
Custom marketing and advertising campaigns on digital and social media will also be created, including a special edition bottle in select markets.
2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the McLaren Racing team, and the CEO of McLaren Racing Zak Brown has said they are happy to have such an iconic brand like Jack Daniel’s by their side to celebrate the occasion.
The discussion about a potential collaboration between McLaren and the world’s best-selling whiskey started last year when several executives from the racing team visited Jack Daniel’s headquarters in Lynchburg, Tennesse, to initiate the talks.
We’re not privy to the terms of the contract or the payment fee from Jack Daniel’s to McLaren, but considering F1 team sponsorships usually run well into the seven figures, this is probably the case here as well.