Numbers-Matching 1983 BMW R 100 RS Carries the Panache of a Classic Touring Icon

If you’re a doer rather than a dreamer, then you may want to consider getting your hands on this beauty before it’s too late.
Despite the fact that it’s been ridden for approximately 54k miles (87,000 km), the 1983 BMW R 100 RS pictured above still manages to look exceedingly tidy. Featuring hard-sided panniers and a set of Metzeler tires, this bad boy was honored with a cocktail of fresh fluids under current ownership, while its carburetors have been resynchronized to keep things running smoothly.
Motorrad’s ‘83 MY R 100 RS is brought to life by a numbers-matching 980cc boxer-twin power source, with two valves per cylinder head, dual constant-depression Bing inhalers and a compression ratio of 9.5:1. The air-cooled mill is mated to a dry single-plate clutch and a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear 18-inch wheel by means of an enclosed driveshaft.
In the neighborhood of 7,000 revs, the engine is capable of producing up to 70 ponies, while a healthy torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be spawned at a lower point on the rpm range. When it reaches the asphalt, this force allows the old-school Bavarian to hit a decent top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
Stopping power is supplied by triple brake rotors that measure 260 mm (10.2 inches) in diameter, and they’re paired with two-piston Brembo calipers on both ends. The Beemer rests on leading-axle telescopic forks up north and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the opposite pole. Finally, the tourer boasts a fuel capacity of 6.3 gallons (24 liters), while its curb weight is rated at 506 pounds (230 kg).
This handsome piece of German machinery is searching for a new home on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where you can submit your bids at no reserve until Thursday, January 20. At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering $7,500 for Bavaria’s phenom, so you might be able to snatch it for less than eight grand if you’re lucky!
Motorrad’s ‘83 MY R 100 RS is brought to life by a numbers-matching 980cc boxer-twin power source, with two valves per cylinder head, dual constant-depression Bing inhalers and a compression ratio of 9.5:1. The air-cooled mill is mated to a dry single-plate clutch and a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear 18-inch wheel by means of an enclosed driveshaft.
In the neighborhood of 7,000 revs, the engine is capable of producing up to 70 ponies, while a healthy torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be spawned at a lower point on the rpm range. When it reaches the asphalt, this force allows the old-school Bavarian to hit a decent top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
Stopping power is supplied by triple brake rotors that measure 260 mm (10.2 inches) in diameter, and they’re paired with two-piston Brembo calipers on both ends. The Beemer rests on leading-axle telescopic forks up north and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the opposite pole. Finally, the tourer boasts a fuel capacity of 6.3 gallons (24 liters), while its curb weight is rated at 506 pounds (230 kg).
This handsome piece of German machinery is searching for a new home on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where you can submit your bids at no reserve until Thursday, January 20. At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering $7,500 for Bavaria’s phenom, so you might be able to snatch it for less than eight grand if you’re lucky!