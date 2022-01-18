autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month  
Car reviews:
 

Numbers-Matching 1983 BMW R 100 RS Carries the Panache of a Classic Touring Icon

Home > News > Classics
18 Jan 2022, 15:38 UTC ·
If you’re a doer rather than a dreamer, then you may want to consider getting your hands on this beauty before it’s too late.
1983 BMW R 100 RS 34 photos
1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS1983 BMW R 100 RS
Despite the fact that it’s been ridden for approximately 54k miles (87,000 km), the 1983 BMW R 100 RS pictured above still manages to look exceedingly tidy. Featuring hard-sided panniers and a set of Metzeler tires, this bad boy was honored with a cocktail of fresh fluids under current ownership, while its carburetors have been resynchronized to keep things running smoothly.

Motorrad’s ‘83 MY R 100 RS is brought to life by a numbers-matching 980cc boxer-twin power source, with two valves per cylinder head, dual constant-depression Bing inhalers and a compression ratio of 9.5:1. The air-cooled mill is mated to a dry single-plate clutch and a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear 18-inch wheel by means of an enclosed driveshaft.

In the neighborhood of 7,000 revs, the engine is capable of producing up to 70 ponies, while a healthy torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be spawned at a lower point on the rpm range. When it reaches the asphalt, this force allows the old-school Bavarian to hit a decent top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).

Stopping power is supplied by triple brake rotors that measure 260 mm (10.2 inches) in diameter, and they’re paired with two-piston Brembo calipers on both ends. The Beemer rests on leading-axle telescopic forks up north and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the opposite pole. Finally, the tourer boasts a fuel capacity of 6.3 gallons (24 liters), while its curb weight is rated at 506 pounds (230 kg).

This handsome piece of German machinery is searching for a new home on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where you can submit your bids at no reserve until Thursday, January 20. At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering $7,500 for Bavaria’s phenom, so you might be able to snatch it for less than eight grand if you’re lucky!
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

BMW r 100 rs Touring classic for sale Tourer no reserve auction
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories