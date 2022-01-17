Seldom-Encountered 2003 BMW Z8 Hides Low Mileage and Alpina Roadster V8 Secrets

Beautifully styled as the modern spiritual successor of BMW’s legendary 507, this was probably the best effort from the Chris Bangle era. After all, its exterior design was penned by Henrik Fisker.
The styling team led by the controversial Chris Bangle also included Scott Lempert as the credited author for the Z8’s equally stunning, modern vintage interior. This roadster was penned at what could be envisioned as the height of Chris Bangle’s reign at BMW. But its mouth-dropping lines have nothing to do with the designer’s polemics.
Even better, the V8-powered, two-seated, open-topped sports car (with red leather upholstery) was forever immortalized in “The World is Not Enough.” Another generic Pierce Brosnan/James Bond 007 flick that had nothing interesting besides the gadgets, ladies, and – of course – the cars. I admit, after Goldeneye’s tank scene, nothing ever came close – even during Daniel Craig’s reign.
Now, this exceedingly rare 2003 BMW Z8 could not be more different from the silver example used for the spy blockbuster. And not just because of its Jet Black exterior paintjob. Or the dual-tone Crème and Black Nappa leather upholstery adorning the cockpit. Instead, it’s because of the Alpina “secrets.”
Chief among them would be its rarity, as we are dealing with number 398 of just 555 examples for BMW’s Alpina Roadster V8. It resides proudly in the custody of Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Bring a Trailer user Murf928 and still has a few more interesting highlights to showcase.
For example, this 4.8-liter M62 V8-powered Alpina Roadster (as opposed to 4.9-liter S62 for regular Z8s) has just 2,117 miles on the odometer. This equates to around 3,407 kilometers for anyone not speaking imperial (units). And, in our rule book, means the open-top is almost brand new, despite coming out the factory gates almost two decades ago.
That naturally shows in its pristine condition and almost flawless details. In turn, that means the auction that is about to run its course over the next couple of days (at the moment of writing) will eagerly ask for an arm and a couple of legs from the next owner...
