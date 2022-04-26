Nothin' Screams Murica Like a Western Star 49x Super Truck Leading a Civilian Life

Well, the Fourth of July is still a long way ahead of us, just like the tempting summer road trips. But one can achieve both, and then some more, in just one swift and massive blow. Albeit, only virtually, for now.
Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, has a growing CGI passion for all kinds of Americana trucks, it seems. The pixel master that is known by his fans as a true muscle car believer opted for an interesting change of pace following an incredibly happy moment in his life (aka, the wedding).
Taking only the month of April as an example, he jumped in on Holley’s celebration of the renowned April Fool’s with a Dodge Ram “Giraffe” truck that fitted the former’s “new” Sky-Ram like a CGI neck charm. Then he proceeded to try and make Chuck Norris a proud gamer with another Dodge Ram inspired by a video game, as well as play reminds of the disaster movie “Twister” times with – yes, you guessed correctly – a third Dodge Ram truck!
Now, even though it is not the ripe time for fireworks and July 4th picnics, he thoroughly expanded on the truck passion with a switch to Daimler Trucks’ subsidiary Western Star. And while he does not seem to imply that he is trying to get a virtual Class 8 driver’s license, he is not too far off either, with a proposal for a “civilian” version of a Western Star 49x (Stadium) Super Trucks!
Naturally, this kind of outrageous Americana pickup truck would dwarf anything in its path. But just in case someone did not catch the dimensional hints, there is also an equally virtual, unsuspecting second-generation Toyota Prius sitting right beside it for good measure. As for the Western Star 49x itself, unfortunately, there are little to no hints regarding the technical details. Hopefully, it does not roll (too much) diesel coal when running casual truck “errands” around!
