Norwegian Cruise Company Set To Launch Electric Cruise Ship by 2030, First of Its Kind

The shift to electric propulsion is no longer a hundred-page document in some lobbyist's office but a movement touching all spheres of our lives. We now know that ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles are responsible for about 95% of air pollution in cities – but what about air and water vessels?
According to the International Maritime Organization, water vessels account for more than 18% of nitrogen oxide pollution and nearly 3% of global man-made emissions.
Water vessels are also the most energy-efficient means of transporting cargo across continents. However, the rapidly expanding industry size means there's a growing concern about its environmental effects. Water vessels like ships cause more than water pollution; their environmental impacts include oil, acoustic, and air pollution.
But there's hope for the ever-bulging industry. Like automobiles, water vessels are gearing up for a more sustainable energy source. A Norwegian Cruise line company is betting on cleaner reliable options – solar and wind energy.
On Wednesday 7, Hurtigruten, a Norwegian adventure cruise line company, revealed plans to develop a zero-emissions electric-powered cruise ship – the world's first ever of its kind. Apart from harnessing energy from the sun, the ship will also use wind, storing the energy in its powerful 60 MWh batteries.
The adventure cruise ship will use three retractable sails filled with solar panels and is set to begin its first voyage in 2020.
The powerful batteries will have a range of about 300 (556 kilometers) – 350 (648 kilometers) nautical miles. Therefore, one ship must charge about eight times on an 11-day round trip.
Hurtigruten currently has a fleet of eight 500-passenger capacity cruise ships that ply along the Norwegian coast to the Artic Circle from Oslo. It's a small enterprise compared to major stakeholders, but it hopes its decision to plunge into the future of transportation will help inspire the maritime industry.
Initially unveiled in March 2022, its first concept, 'Sea Zero,' is expected to be the planet's most energy-efficient adventure cruise ship.
So far, the Norwegian adventure cruise ship company, along with 12 other maritime partners and SINTEF (Norwegian-based research institute), has been studying other technological solutions that'll grant them emissions-free travel on the planet's waters.
The retractable sails will have solar panels and will also work autonomously. The wing rigs are designed to improve aerodynamics in sailing through the sea. They'll function by pulling in air currents (up to 50 meters/164 feet) for reinforced propulsion.
The adventure ship's retractable wings will have 16,146 ft² (1500 m²) of solar panels and a wind surface of 8,073 ft² (750 m²). These sails will be able to rise to 50 meters (164 feet), with the ability to shrink in case the ship needs to pass under a bridge or change course.
The cruise ship is also banking on mother nature during summer as it plans to utilize northern Norway's midnight sun, known to shine 24 hours a day.
It's not the first time Hurtigruten is unveiling an awe-inspiring sustainable shipping solution. It launched the world's first hybrid battery-supported adventure cruise ship four years ago.
Water vessels are also the most energy-efficient means of transporting cargo across continents. However, the rapidly expanding industry size means there's a growing concern about its environmental effects. Water vessels like ships cause more than water pollution; their environmental impacts include oil, acoustic, and air pollution.
But there's hope for the ever-bulging industry. Like automobiles, water vessels are gearing up for a more sustainable energy source. A Norwegian Cruise line company is betting on cleaner reliable options – solar and wind energy.
On Wednesday 7, Hurtigruten, a Norwegian adventure cruise line company, revealed plans to develop a zero-emissions electric-powered cruise ship – the world's first ever of its kind. Apart from harnessing energy from the sun, the ship will also use wind, storing the energy in its powerful 60 MWh batteries.
The adventure cruise ship will use three retractable sails filled with solar panels and is set to begin its first voyage in 2020.
The powerful batteries will have a range of about 300 (556 kilometers) – 350 (648 kilometers) nautical miles. Therefore, one ship must charge about eight times on an 11-day round trip.
Hurtigruten currently has a fleet of eight 500-passenger capacity cruise ships that ply along the Norwegian coast to the Artic Circle from Oslo. It's a small enterprise compared to major stakeholders, but it hopes its decision to plunge into the future of transportation will help inspire the maritime industry.
Initially unveiled in March 2022, its first concept, 'Sea Zero,' is expected to be the planet's most energy-efficient adventure cruise ship.
So far, the Norwegian adventure cruise ship company, along with 12 other maritime partners and SINTEF (Norwegian-based research institute), has been studying other technological solutions that'll grant them emissions-free travel on the planet's waters.
The retractable sails will have solar panels and will also work autonomously. The wing rigs are designed to improve aerodynamics in sailing through the sea. They'll function by pulling in air currents (up to 50 meters/164 feet) for reinforced propulsion.
The adventure ship's retractable wings will have 16,146 ft² (1500 m²) of solar panels and a wind surface of 8,073 ft² (750 m²). These sails will be able to rise to 50 meters (164 feet), with the ability to shrink in case the ship needs to pass under a bridge or change course.
The cruise ship is also banking on mother nature during summer as it plans to utilize northern Norway's midnight sun, known to shine 24 hours a day.
It's not the first time Hurtigruten is unveiling an awe-inspiring sustainable shipping solution. It launched the world's first hybrid battery-supported adventure cruise ship four years ago.