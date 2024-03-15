Nobody Wants This All-Original 1977 Chevrolet Corvette, Can You Guess Why?

Chevrolet tried to breathe new life into the Corvette lineup in 1977 by making more features standard on all versions. You don't have to be rocket scientists to determine the outcome. The Corvette was more expensive, with the base configuration carrying a $8,647 price tag for the coupe.
It doesn't mean the Vette didn't sell well. Chevrolet produced 49,213 units, but more notable is that the GM brand also built the 500,000th Corvette this year.
A 1977 Corvette landed on eBay earlier this week with a strong desire to find a new home, yet the car still can't convince anyone to fight for it.
It's not the first time this Vette lands online, and its promise is undoubtedly intriguing.
The car is all-original, with seller matstr-80 explaining that it has never suffered damage or been involved in a flood. It comes with a title and is fully functional.
The metal looks good, not perfect, but in solid shape. It's unclear if the Corvette still wears the factory paint, but considering the owner says it's an "all-original 1977 C3," no respray has likely been done.
The seller doesn't share many specifics about the engine, but one of the photos reveals an L48 sitting under the hood. The L48 was the standard engine on the 1977 Corvette, coming with 350ci and 180 horsepower. It was paired with a four-speed manual transmission.
Customers seeking more power could order the L82, which developed 210 horsepower and was available with a 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic gearbox.
This Corvette still runs and drives, with the owner claiming it could be a "potential show car or a daily driver." The odometer indicates only 48,000 miles (77,200 km).
At first glance, this Corvette ticks all the boxes for the perfect restoration candidate, so why is it struggling to find a new home? One reason could be the selling price.
The owner hopes to get around $10,000 for the Corvette, with the auction configured to begin at $8,000, but it comes with a reserve in place. The listing also raises several concerns regarding the car, as it doesn't answer essential questions. For example, the owner calls their Corvette a "Stingray" despite rolling off the assembly lines in 1977.
The Stingray badge and moniker were used on the Corvette until 1976, with all references then removed from Chevrolet's brochures. The name and the badge were no longer installed on the Corvette beginning with the 1977 model year.
Despite these potential red flags, the Corvette might still be worth checking out if you're looking for a 1977 release in good shape. The car is parked in Albemarle, North Carolina.
A 1977 Corvette landed on eBay earlier this week with a strong desire to find a new home, yet the car still can't convince anyone to fight for it.
It's not the first time this Vette lands online, and its promise is undoubtedly intriguing.
The car is all-original, with seller matstr-80 explaining that it has never suffered damage or been involved in a flood. It comes with a title and is fully functional.
The matching-numbers Corvette runs and drives, and while it comes with factory air conditioning, it needs a compressor.
The metal looks good, not perfect, but in solid shape. It's unclear if the Corvette still wears the factory paint, but considering the owner says it's an "all-original 1977 C3," no respray has likely been done.
The seller doesn't share many specifics about the engine, but one of the photos reveals an L48 sitting under the hood. The L48 was the standard engine on the 1977 Corvette, coming with 350ci and 180 horsepower. It was paired with a four-speed manual transmission.
Customers seeking more power could order the L82, which developed 210 horsepower and was available with a 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic gearbox.
This Corvette still runs and drives, with the owner claiming it could be a "potential show car or a daily driver." The odometer indicates only 48,000 miles (77,200 km).
At first glance, this Corvette ticks all the boxes for the perfect restoration candidate, so why is it struggling to find a new home? One reason could be the selling price.
The owner hopes to get around $10,000 for the Corvette, with the auction configured to begin at $8,000, but it comes with a reserve in place. The listing also raises several concerns regarding the car, as it doesn't answer essential questions. For example, the owner calls their Corvette a "Stingray" despite rolling off the assembly lines in 1977.
The Stingray badge and moniker were used on the Corvette until 1976, with all references then removed from Chevrolet's brochures. The name and the badge were no longer installed on the Corvette beginning with the 1977 model year.
Despite these potential red flags, the Corvette might still be worth checking out if you're looking for a 1977 release in good shape. The car is parked in Albemarle, North Carolina.