Nissan Townstar Priced at £19,475 in the UK, Electric Version Costs £29,945

A compact van offered in short- and long-wheelbase variants, the Nissan Townstar is now available in the United Kingdom. The most affordable configuration is the 1.3-liter TCe Visia with a six-speed manual and short wheelbase, which costs £19,475 or $23,460 at current exchange rates.
The most expensive short-wheelbase model is the well-equipped Tekna+ at £23,125 ($27,850), whereas the long-range lineup ranges from £20,775 ($26,020 for the Visia to £24,425 ($29,415) for the Tekna+. Customers who prefer electric power have to pony up £29,945 ($36,070) for the Visia.
All prices exclude VAT, the registration fee, and plug-in vehicle grant.
As the name implies, the 1.3-liter TCe is a turbo four-cylinder lump with 130 ponies on tap. Nissan promises a combined fuel consumption of 44.1 to 36.7 miles per gallon, which is 6.4 to 7.7 liters per 100 kilometers. Carbon dioxide emissions are estimated to be between 145 and 175 grams per kilometer. Co-developed with Mercedes, this engine replaces the three-pot 1.2 TCe that’s widely known for burning oil due to a fault in the piston rings.
The smaller brother of the Primastar and Interstar develops 240 Nm (177 pound-foot) of torque, which is good enough on paper. In the real world, however, the payload will most certainly overwork that little engine. Nissan says that SWB models offer up to 600 kilograms (1,323 pounds), whereas LWB models can take 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds). The maximum braked towing capacity is officially rated at 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds).
Townstar EV customers are presented with a driving range of up to 183 miles (295 kilometers) on the combined test cycle or 269 miles (433 kilometers) in the urban jungle. The 45-kWh battery pack is complemented by an 11-kW charging system for the Visia grade. The mid-range Acenta levels up to a best-in-class 22 kW. The lithium-ion battery can be juiced up from zero to 80 percent in a little over 40 minutes from a DC charger.
“With tougher emissions standards, urban access restrictions, and ever-increasing demand for last-mile delivery, businesses large and small need to find effective and sustainable solutions to remain competitive and optimize their operations,” said Allan Newman, LCV product manager at Nissan GB. “We’re confident Townstar will meet their every need.”
