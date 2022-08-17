Mint-Condition 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 R With Two-Digit Mileage Is One Pricy Track Toy

Don’t you just love drooling over exotic motorcycles that you’ll never be able to afford?
It should go without saying that Ducati’s revered Panigale V4 R is an absolute track weapon, and what you’re seeing here is a 2019 model with 68 miles (109 km) under its belt. Below the titan’s bodywork lies a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, featuring a rearward-rotating crank, titanium connecting rods, and four valves per cylinder.
This particular V4 R comes equipped with the high-end Akrapovic exhaust offered as an optional upgrade from the factory, so its powerplant is able to produce a walloping 234 ponies – you know, because the original 217 were obviously not enough! On the other hand, the liquid-cooled V4 mill can unleash up to 83 pound-feet (112 Nm) of twist, and that figure will occur at 11,500 rpm.
Traveling to the rear Marchesini hoop through a six-speed gearbox with DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) technology, the engine’s force will ultimately result in a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph). You’ll find countless electronic aids keeping the power in check, including slide, wheelie, and traction control, as well as Bosch ABS complete with cornering capabilities.
Suspension duties are carried out by a full suite of adjustable Ohlins items, comprising TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) NPX forks at the front and a TTX 36 monoshock at six o’clock. Braking is the responsibility of 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating rotors up north and a drilled 245 mm (9.6 inches) module down south, all of which are paired with sturdy Brembo calipers.
Now then, we’ll have you know this unblemished Panigale is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, so it might end up in your garage if you’ve got upwards of $30k to burn. The online auction will be ending in just under 24 hours (on August 18), and the leading bid is currently placed at a very generous 31,000 freedom bucks.
