Rare Street-Legal Jaguar XJR-15 Driven for Less than 1,000 Miles Looks for New Owner

Following Jaguar’s success at the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours in 1988 and 1990, some people with deep enough pockets became interested in owning and driving a car as similar as possible to the winning sportscar. This is how the high-performance Jaguar XJR-9 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans became the foundation of a street-legal model that conquered the hearts of many wealthy car enthusiasts.

16 photos