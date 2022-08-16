498-Mile 2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Is What the Wildest Hyper Naked Dreams Are Made Of

In all fairness, we think this jaw-dropper is even sexier than the Brutale 1000 RR model it’s based on.
Hailing from the realm of top-tier hyper naked goodness, the limited-edition MV Agusta Rush 1000 is nothing short of an absolute animal. Only 300 copies have been assembled for the 2021 model-year, and each of them would set you back well over $40k when new. Within its chromoly trellis frame, this Italian juggernaut holds a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four powerhouse and a six-speed cassette gearbox.
The engine comes equipped with MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) technology and sixteen radial valves operated via dual cams, while its compression ratio is measured at 13.4:1. When prompted, the fuel-injected fiend can spawn a whopping 208 hp at 13,000 rpm, and that number can go up to 212 ponies with the race kit installed.
Lower down the rev range, Agusta’s gladiator is capable of achieving a torque output figure numbering 86 pound-feet (117 Nm). This tarmac-scorching power lets the Rush 1000 dash from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in no more than 3.15 seconds, and it can ultimately lead to speeds exceeding 186 mph (300 kph). Without taking any fluids into consideration, the bike tips the scales at 410 pounds (186 kg).
Braking is accomplished through dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor at six o’clock. These items are joined by top-shelf Brembo calipers and Continental MK1000 ABS with cornering capabilities. For suspension duties, the Rush uses a full suite of semi-active Ohlins goodies, comprising 43 mm (1.7-inch) NIX EC forks up north and an EC TTX monoshock out back.
As for the ‘21 MY specimen pictured above, its digital odometer indicates that it has only covered 498 miles (801 km) of asphalt so far. This gnarly rocket ship is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but the current bid of twenty grand won’t be meeting the reserve. Nonetheless, there’s still plenty of time for a more substantial offer to be made, because the bidding process won’t end until August 19.
The engine comes equipped with MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) technology and sixteen radial valves operated via dual cams, while its compression ratio is measured at 13.4:1. When prompted, the fuel-injected fiend can spawn a whopping 208 hp at 13,000 rpm, and that number can go up to 212 ponies with the race kit installed.
Lower down the rev range, Agusta’s gladiator is capable of achieving a torque output figure numbering 86 pound-feet (117 Nm). This tarmac-scorching power lets the Rush 1000 dash from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in no more than 3.15 seconds, and it can ultimately lead to speeds exceeding 186 mph (300 kph). Without taking any fluids into consideration, the bike tips the scales at 410 pounds (186 kg).
Braking is accomplished through dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor at six o’clock. These items are joined by top-shelf Brembo calipers and Continental MK1000 ABS with cornering capabilities. For suspension duties, the Rush uses a full suite of semi-active Ohlins goodies, comprising 43 mm (1.7-inch) NIX EC forks up north and an EC TTX monoshock out back.
As for the ‘21 MY specimen pictured above, its digital odometer indicates that it has only covered 498 miles (801 km) of asphalt so far. This gnarly rocket ship is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but the current bid of twenty grand won’t be meeting the reserve. Nonetheless, there’s still plenty of time for a more substantial offer to be made, because the bidding process won’t end until August 19.