This 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec Reached a Dubious Bid of $315K, Then It Got Pulled

The fabulous-looking 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec was listed on Bring a Trailer (BaT) as a premium auction and immediately attracted attention. People on social media and even members of the auctioning community anticipated the vehicle would go for six or even seven figures! Unfortunately, issues quickly started to come up. Here’s what happened and how this amazing vehicle, which could be considered the epitome of JDM, was withdrawn by BaT.