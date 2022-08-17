41-Mile Ducati 999R Xerox Would Let You Roll Like a WSBK Icon, If Only You Could Afford It

The race-bred spartan showcased below is basically brand-new, still sporting the original Michelin Power Race tires.
With its carbon bodywork, tarmac-splintering performance and gorgeous WSBK-inspired livery, the 2006 Ducati 999R Xerox is what collectors would refer to as a genuine treasure. According to the numbered plaque mounted on its top clamp, this particular exemplar is the 22nd unit assembled by the Italian manufacturer, and it displays a mere 41 miles (66 km) on the odo.
Additionally, the Duc comes equipped with an aftermarket Termignoni exhaust system, which terminates in a single under-seat muffler. This two-wheeled stunner is in urgent need of a new home, and it will be listed on Bring a Trailer until tomorrow afternoon (August 18)! As of now, Ducati’s gem fetched a total of four bids, with the highest being placed at $15k for the time being.
The 999R Xerox is put in motion by means of a 998cc Testastretta L-twin mill, featuring four titanium valves per cylinder, Marelli EFI componentry and 12.5:1 compression. In the neighborhood of 9,750 rpm, this liquid-cooled DOHC predator is able to summon a beastly power output numbering 150 ponies. On the other hand, you’ll be experiencing up to 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) of torque at around 8,000 spins.
A six-speed gearbox enables this force to reach the rear chain-driven wheel, and the whole operation lets Bologna’s warrior go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just under three seconds. Once that’s done, the 999R will continue accelerating to a top speed of 172 mph (277 kph), aided by its modest 399-pound (181-kg) dry weight.
Holding everything in place is a tubular steel trellis skeleton, which stands on 43 mm (1.7-inch) upside-down Ohlins forks at the front and a piggyback monoshock with progressive linkage out back. For braking, the ‘06 MY crotch rocket makes use of 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers up north, along with a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) rotor and a two-piston caliper down south.
