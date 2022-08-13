2,300-Mile ‘02 Honda CBR954RR Could Give Your Liter-Bike Itch a Good Scratch

This thing can easily fool normies into thinking that it’s been released a couple of years ago.
Even though this 2002 MY Honda CBR954RR may need some new tires and an internal refurbishment for its gas tank, you’ll find that it’s in fairly good condition overall. According to its digital odometer, the Japanese crotch rocket saw just over 2,300 miles (3,700 km) of asphalt since the day it left the factory.
Honda’s gladiator was recently blessed with fresh motor oil and coolant, as well as a new water pump and fuel sending unit. The bike is now getting ready to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and you may check it out until the early afternoon of August 19.
As you can imagine, the current bid of 3,600 bucks won’t even come close to satisfying the predetermined reserve price, but there’s still plenty of time for things to get a bit more serious. With that being said, let’s have a quick gander at the CBR’s spec sheet to remind ourselves of its characteristics.
The two-wheeled juggernaut is powered by a 954cc inline-four engine featuring dual overhead cams, sixteen valves and a Keihin EFI with 42 mm (1.7 inches) throttle bodies. When the tachometer displays 11,250 rpm, this liquid-cooled powerplant will summon up to 154 ponies at the crankshaft.
Lower down the rev range, the mill is capable of achieving 75 pound-feet (101 Nm) of torque, which travels to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and a drive chain. The CBR954RR can blast through the quarter-mile in approximately 10.3 seconds, and it will then top out at 170 mph (274 kph).
There’s a twin-spar aluminum frame holding everything in place, with its front end sitting on upside-down Showa forks. At the opposite pole, suspension duties are managed by a gas-charged monoshock that boasts preload, rebound and compression adjustability. Braking is the product of 330 mm (13 inches) floating discs up north and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor down south.
Honda’s gladiator was recently blessed with fresh motor oil and coolant, as well as a new water pump and fuel sending unit. The bike is now getting ready to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and you may check it out until the early afternoon of August 19.
As you can imagine, the current bid of 3,600 bucks won’t even come close to satisfying the predetermined reserve price, but there’s still plenty of time for things to get a bit more serious. With that being said, let’s have a quick gander at the CBR’s spec sheet to remind ourselves of its characteristics.
The two-wheeled juggernaut is powered by a 954cc inline-four engine featuring dual overhead cams, sixteen valves and a Keihin EFI with 42 mm (1.7 inches) throttle bodies. When the tachometer displays 11,250 rpm, this liquid-cooled powerplant will summon up to 154 ponies at the crankshaft.
Lower down the rev range, the mill is capable of achieving 75 pound-feet (101 Nm) of torque, which travels to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and a drive chain. The CBR954RR can blast through the quarter-mile in approximately 10.3 seconds, and it will then top out at 170 mph (274 kph).
There’s a twin-spar aluminum frame holding everything in place, with its front end sitting on upside-down Showa forks. At the opposite pole, suspension duties are managed by a gas-charged monoshock that boasts preload, rebound and compression adjustability. Braking is the product of 330 mm (13 inches) floating discs up north and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor down south.