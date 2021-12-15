Stop the Press: Townstar Launched in Europe, Nissan Brags About Its 4-Star Safety Rating

Nissan’s new light commercial vehicle (LCV) is called the Townstar. It follows in the footsteps of the Primastar and Interstar, replaces the NV models, and is available in the van and passenger versions.
Unveiled earlier this year, when the leaves had yet to fall off trees, the 2022 Nissan Townstar is now up for grabs in Europe, and pricing varies depending on the market. The automaker couldn’t be bothered with mentioning how much it costs, and their official German website didn’t shed any light on it either at the time of writing.
Thus, we’ll move on to tell you that it is available with a single gasoline engine for now. The 1.3-liter unit delivers 130 ps (138 hp / 96 kW) and 240 Nm (177 lb-ft) of torque, returning up to 6.4 l/100 km (36.8 mpg US), and emitting a minimum of 145 g/km of CO2 in the van configuration, and 149 g/km of CO2 in the passenger variant. Nissan will also offer an electric version, with a 122 ps (120 hp / 90 kW) and 245 Nm (181 lb-ft) motor, and a claimed range of up to 285 km (177 miles).
Built around the CMF-C platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the 2022 Townstar focuses on renewed safety and technology gear. The car firm states that “customers can drive safely,” reminding everyone that the passenger version “has been awarded a 4 stars out of 5 Europe NCAP safety rating, according to the rigorous testing protocols for passenger cars.”
All versions of the Townstar have blind spot warning, lane keeping assist, intelligent emergency braking, side wind assist, hill start assist, trailer sway assist, and traffic sign recognition. On top of these, the passenger variant brings the 360-degree camera system, standard LED headlights, and additional gear.
It also features thicker windows, improved insulation, and dual-zone climate control with rear vents. The model offers “the largest passenger legroom and shoulder/elbow room in the segment,” and a generous trunk capacity that expands from 775 to 3,500 liters (27.4-123.6 cu-ft) with all seats but the driver’s folded down.
