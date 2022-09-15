Nissan Recalls More Than 200,000 Pickup Trucks Over Transmission Issue

Nissan North America recalled no fewer than 180,176 trucks in June 2022 for a transmission issue affecting the 2020 to 2022 Frontier mid-size pickup and Titan full-size pickup. Due to dimensional variation during the manufacturing process, the JR913E that JATCO produces under license from Mercedes-Benz may result in a non-engagement condition of the parking pawl. Indeed, this nine-speed box is twinned with the 9G-Tronic.
Dealers have been informed of this issue on July 8th, and owners were instructed on July 20th to apply the parking brake whenever they park their vehicle. Affected pickups were produced between June 2020 and June 2022 as per a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Not exactly surprising for the Japanese automaker known for its quality control and reliability issues, Nissan discovered that more trucks need to be called back. Sometime in July, the U.S. division received a report from the Canton-based assembly plant alleging that a Frontier produced after the cut-off date moved after being placed in park. Nissan investigated the incident, then shipped the nine-speed transmission to JATCO for in-depth analysis.
The Japanese automaker subsequently discovered resistance between the parking rod and wedge inside of the housing. This condition inhibits the movement of the wedge and parking pawl, which may lead to a rollaway.
In light of this finding, a quality hold was initiated – then expanded – on all model year 2020 to 2023 Frontier and Titan vehicles. Nissan also investigated the all-new Z sports car, but on the upside, the Z seems to be alright. No fewer than 11 out of 83 vehicles were identified with the subject condition following an audit at the Canton assembly plant in Mississippi.
Nissan isn’t aware of any field incidents related to the transmission issue. A remedy for the affected pickups is currently under development. Owners will receive an interim letter on November 1st with instructions advising said owners to apply the parking brake whenever they park their pickups.
Affected vehicles include the 2020 to 2023 Titan manufactured from December 13th, 2019 through August 25th, 2022. The 2020 to 2021 Frontier built from June 10th, 2022 through June 25th, 2021 is also listed alongside the 2022 to 2023 Frontier built from July 13th, 2021 to August 25th, 2022.
This time around, the affected population numbers 203,223 trucks.
Not exactly surprising for the Japanese automaker known for its quality control and reliability issues, Nissan discovered that more trucks need to be called back. Sometime in July, the U.S. division received a report from the Canton-based assembly plant alleging that a Frontier produced after the cut-off date moved after being placed in park. Nissan investigated the incident, then shipped the nine-speed transmission to JATCO for in-depth analysis.
The Japanese automaker subsequently discovered resistance between the parking rod and wedge inside of the housing. This condition inhibits the movement of the wedge and parking pawl, which may lead to a rollaway.
In light of this finding, a quality hold was initiated – then expanded – on all model year 2020 to 2023 Frontier and Titan vehicles. Nissan also investigated the all-new Z sports car, but on the upside, the Z seems to be alright. No fewer than 11 out of 83 vehicles were identified with the subject condition following an audit at the Canton assembly plant in Mississippi.
Nissan isn’t aware of any field incidents related to the transmission issue. A remedy for the affected pickups is currently under development. Owners will receive an interim letter on November 1st with instructions advising said owners to apply the parking brake whenever they park their pickups.
Affected vehicles include the 2020 to 2023 Titan manufactured from December 13th, 2019 through August 25th, 2022. The 2020 to 2021 Frontier built from June 10th, 2022 through June 25th, 2021 is also listed alongside the 2022 to 2023 Frontier built from July 13th, 2021 to August 25th, 2022.
This time around, the affected population numbers 203,223 trucks.