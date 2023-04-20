Nissan Identifies Manufacturing Issue Affecting Rogue, Pathfinder, and Infiniti QX60

Not exactly a quality conscious company ever since Carlos Ghosn started cutting costs left and right during his tenure in the Renault-Nissan Alliance, the Japanese half of the shaky alliance has a talent for choosing pretty questionable suppliers as well. Forvia SLP Mechanism of Mexico is the perfect case in point, for it supplied Nissan with iffy driver seat rails.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the driver seat may not be properly secured to the frame on certain late-model Rogue, Pathfinder, and Infiniti QX60 sport utility vehicles. The welds of the seat frame may detach from the rear inboard seat bracket, increasing the risk of injury to the driver in case of a crash. As if the safety risk wasn't bad enough, Nissan also determined that suspect assemblies don't meet the requirements of two safety standards, elevating said condition to a noncompliance.
The Japanese automaker became aware of this problem in December 2022 by means of a report alleging excess movement in the driver seat of a 2023 model year Nissan Rogue. A broken weld was identified on the seat frame between the rear inboard bracket and seat rail, prompting the company to conduct a parts audit at tier-1 supplier Adient. Of the 22,726 rails examined, none had questionable welds.
Nissan eventually determined that the broken weld was attributable to tier-2 supplier Forvia SLP Mechanism. A review of the sub-supplier determined that three seat rails with iffy welds hadn't been contained, but sent to Adient to produce the seat's frame. Following a sled pull test that concluded in a rather obvious fashion, the Japanese automaker decided to issue a recall for no fewer than 12,400 vehicles.
Nissan isn't aware of any other warranty claims except for the aforementioned 2023 model year Nissan Rogue. Dealers have been instructed to inspect the driver seat rail clearance to the inboard seat bracket. If necessary, the seat cushion frame will be replaced. The repair should take less than two hours according to Nissan, which intends to notify owners by first-class mail starting on June 10.
Suspect Rogue vehicles were produced in the period between September 7, 2022, and October 21, 2022, at the Smyrna assembly plant in Tennessee. Recalled Pathfinder vehicles were manufactured between September 6, 2022, and November 8, 2022, at the very same assembly plant.
The technically similar QX60 from Infiniti is listed with build dates beginning on August 29, 2022 and ending on October 31, 2022. Owners are recommended to run their VINs on the NHTSA's website to find out for certain if their vehicles are recalled.
Based on a front-wheel-drive platform, just like the larger Pathfinder and QX60, the Rogue is currently going for $27,760 sans destination charge as per the online configurator. The larger Pathfinder kicks off at $35,200, whereas the QX60 will set you back at least $49,200 for the 2023 model year.
The Japanese automaker became aware of this problem in December 2022 by means of a report alleging excess movement in the driver seat of a 2023 model year Nissan Rogue. A broken weld was identified on the seat frame between the rear inboard bracket and seat rail, prompting the company to conduct a parts audit at tier-1 supplier Adient. Of the 22,726 rails examined, none had questionable welds.
Nissan eventually determined that the broken weld was attributable to tier-2 supplier Forvia SLP Mechanism. A review of the sub-supplier determined that three seat rails with iffy welds hadn't been contained, but sent to Adient to produce the seat's frame. Following a sled pull test that concluded in a rather obvious fashion, the Japanese automaker decided to issue a recall for no fewer than 12,400 vehicles.
Nissan isn't aware of any other warranty claims except for the aforementioned 2023 model year Nissan Rogue. Dealers have been instructed to inspect the driver seat rail clearance to the inboard seat bracket. If necessary, the seat cushion frame will be replaced. The repair should take less than two hours according to Nissan, which intends to notify owners by first-class mail starting on June 10.
Suspect Rogue vehicles were produced in the period between September 7, 2022, and October 21, 2022, at the Smyrna assembly plant in Tennessee. Recalled Pathfinder vehicles were manufactured between September 6, 2022, and November 8, 2022, at the very same assembly plant.
The technically similar QX60 from Infiniti is listed with build dates beginning on August 29, 2022 and ending on October 31, 2022. Owners are recommended to run their VINs on the NHTSA's website to find out for certain if their vehicles are recalled.
Based on a front-wheel-drive platform, just like the larger Pathfinder and QX60, the Rogue is currently going for $27,760 sans destination charge as per the online configurator. The larger Pathfinder kicks off at $35,200, whereas the QX60 will set you back at least $49,200 for the 2023 model year.