Nissan Recalls Certain Rogue SUVs Over Safety Issue

On April 14th, during a routine quality audit, Nissan discovered the rear seatbelts not retracting properly on a brand-new Rogue produced for the 2022 model year. The automaker immediately alerted the supplier, namely Mexico-based ZF TRW Safety Systems Inc. as per the attached report.
Together with Nissan, the supplier discovered a tooling issue within the seatbelt assembly process that causes non-uniform bending of the internal retractor base bracket. This condition may lead to the internal spool binding, which results in difficulty or inability to extract or retract the seatbelt.
A safety assessment was conducted to evaluate the regulatory impact of this potentially dangerous problem, concluding that subject parts don’t meet certain requirements for seatbelt fitting, ALR retention, and retraction force. During the safety assessment, Nissan and ZF TRW Safety Systems Inc. conducted testing on multiple seatbelt fixtures to duplicate the problem.
Although subject assemblies would perform as intended in the event of an accident, Nissan ultimately decided to conduct a recall. Had it not been for section 7.1 of federal motor vehicle safety standard 208, along with S4.3 of FMVSS 209, the Japanese automaker may have turned a blind eye to it.
Nissan isn’t aware of any warranty claims attributed to the aforementioned issue. Five part numbers are listed in the attached report: 88885 6RR3A, 88884 6RR3A, 88885 6RR3B, 88884 6RR3B, as well as 88885 6RR9A. Owners of the 2021 to 2022 Nissan Rogue can identify the issue by means of visual slack in the seatbelts or the belts retracting slower than normal.
Owners will be notified on October 27th via first-class mail, whereas dealers have been instructed to inspect both the left- and right-hand rear seatbelts. If necessary, dealers will replace subject parts free of charge. A grand total of 8,391 vehicles are called back, of which 1% are believed to exhibit this issue. Production dates range from March 23rd, 2022 to April 14th, 2022.
