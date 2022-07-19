Nissan AMG GT-R35 Feels Utterly Funny in Green Hell Magno, We Suspect It's CGI Envy

They say that Nissan’s longeval R35 GT-R sports grand tourer has lived long enough to see it all. But a pixel master dares to disagree, swings an AMG at it, and does not miss the mashup mark of shame. Or is it envy to claim that?
After a long line of Skyline GT-Rs, Nissan decided to go solo with the high-performance nameplate starting with the R35 iteration that was unveiled some 15 years ago. Sure, it did not go immediately on sale everywhere, as it has been around the U.S. parts of the sports car market since the 2009 model year – but it’s still a massively long time ago.
After all, automotive years are even worse than dog years, so many people consider the Nissan GT-R worthy of a JDM Methuselah title. But others tend to disrespect both age and wisdom and might not even care that we are calling the R35 a granny. Instead, they are all about their signature CGI moves. So, here is Henry Andrus, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a prolific imagination when it comes to mashups, including green Euro-JDMs.
This time around we could say the pixel master easily smoothed out the inherent CGI mashup imperfections and this Nissan GT-R with the face of a Mercedes-AMG GT R could pass as a proper sports car… from a distance. But the flashy AMG Green Hell Magno neon-lime-green paintjob is not going to leave anyone hanging back – and instead, it might attract them for a closer look at what the CGI heck is going on.
Well, at least the author will have the option to call anyone who does not like this digital combination as if being green with envy! Now, there is just one final question – which powertrain should this automotive lizard sport under the hood: a twin-turbo V6 or a larger 4.0-liter V8?
