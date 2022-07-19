Candy Blue Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Deserves Some Hellcat-Inspired Virtual Love

No matter that Jeep’s Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk was trumped by the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat corporate sibling a while ago. Inside the hearts and minds of Mopar aficionados, it certainly holds a dear place.
No need to take our word for granted, though. Just look at the aftermarket world still going like crazy with 1,150-horsepower Satin Black and Hulk Green Trackhawk build projects that could stun anyone looking through the transparent hood at the supercharged V8 goodies.
Or, perhaps, take a stroll down the virtual realm’s memory lane to see where everything started. Back in 2005, at the New York International Auto Show, when the Street & Racing Technology V8 version of the WK-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee was introduced with much fanfare. But then one does not have a crystal bowl to look back in time, so we present a digitally altered alternative.
It arrives in CGI form courtesy of Abimelec Arellano, the famed virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has prepared yet another marvelous wishful thinking project – if you like SRT-8s. Well aware of the love bestowed upon the Trackhawk with its modern supercharged Hellcat V8, the pixel master also wanted us to remember the WK that started it all.
So, he grabbed an unsuspecting digital example and got it “slightly updated” with a beefy widebody fender-flared aerodynamic kit, “Hellcat dual-snorkel hood, Hellcat wheels, and a metallic blue to tie everything together.” The author admits this lowered performance SUV idea is “a bit of a simple recipe, but I personally loved the results, the hood fits unexpectedly good in my opinion!”
We tend to agree, especially since we have become a little mesmerized with the Candy Blue paintjob, as well. As for what’s under the hood, unfortunately, there are no clues towards a possible upgrade for the 420-horsepower 6.1-liter Hemi V8… but at least there's a funny rear plate!
Or, perhaps, take a stroll down the virtual realm’s memory lane to see where everything started. Back in 2005, at the New York International Auto Show, when the Street & Racing Technology V8 version of the WK-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee was introduced with much fanfare. But then one does not have a crystal bowl to look back in time, so we present a digitally altered alternative.
It arrives in CGI form courtesy of Abimelec Arellano, the famed virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has prepared yet another marvelous wishful thinking project – if you like SRT-8s. Well aware of the love bestowed upon the Trackhawk with its modern supercharged Hellcat V8, the pixel master also wanted us to remember the WK that started it all.
So, he grabbed an unsuspecting digital example and got it “slightly updated” with a beefy widebody fender-flared aerodynamic kit, “Hellcat dual-snorkel hood, Hellcat wheels, and a metallic blue to tie everything together.” The author admits this lowered performance SUV idea is “a bit of a simple recipe, but I personally loved the results, the hood fits unexpectedly good in my opinion!”
We tend to agree, especially since we have become a little mesmerized with the Candy Blue paintjob, as well. As for what’s under the hood, unfortunately, there are no clues towards a possible upgrade for the 420-horsepower 6.1-liter Hemi V8… but at least there's a funny rear plate!