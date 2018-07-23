Nissan 350Z Nurburgring Near Crash Ruins the Day for Everybody

When hitting the Nurburgring, one must follow the rule of the thumb - always match your pace to your car and track layout knowledge. However, the final part of the rule seems to be particularly difficult for multiple Ring novices, with these being caught out by bends that are now famous.

5 photos



As you can imagine, this has led to some serious crashes over the years, with Sx (this is how friends call it) having put quite a few machines



A recent example of Sx trouble came over the weekend, when the driver of a



Fortunately, the aficionado behind the wheel managed to keep the car under control, returning to the circuit and carrying on swiftly.



Alas, the grass stint created a bit of a sandstorm, affecting visibility for a few seconds. The Nissan also threw dirt onto the track, with this making the surface a bit difficult for multiple cars that followed.



And such a matter shouldn't be taken lightly, as, for instance, another car attacking the bend on the limit might've been sent sideways due to the different track surface. Fortunately, this wasn't the case, so Schwedenkreuz didn't claim any machine on that day, at least none that we know of.



Here's to hoping this clip serves as a lesson to those willing to engage in Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events and cars are spared of the dreaded guardrail kiss.



One of those curves is Schwedenkreuz. We're talking about a curve that follows a generous straight, so this is a high-speed one, while the fact that it kicks off over a crest means many are surprised by it.As you can imagine, this has led to some serious crashes over the years, with Sx (this is how friends call it) having put quite a few machines on their roofs A recent example of Sx trouble came over the weekend, when the driver of a Nissan 350Z lost control of his car in the first part of the corner. Following an oversteer moment, the Japanese machine left the track, ending up on the grass (think: inside of the bend).Fortunately, the aficionado behind the wheel managed to keep the car under control, returning to the circuit and carrying on swiftly.Alas, the grass stint created a bit of a sandstorm, affecting visibility for a few seconds. The Nissan also threw dirt onto the track, with this making the surface a bit difficult for multiple cars that followed.And such a matter shouldn't be taken lightly, as, for instance, another car attacking the bend on the limit might've been sent sideways due to the different track surface. Fortunately, this wasn't the case, so Schwedenkreuz didn't claim any machine on that day, at least none that we know of.Here's to hoping this clip serves as a lesson to those willing to engage in Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events and cars are spared of the dreaded guardrail kiss.