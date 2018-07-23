2 Charged with Attempted Murder After Driving Honda into Crowd in Devon

A dispute between 2 groups outside a local pub in Tiverton, Devon, took a very nasty turn when 2 of the men who had taken part in it decided to settle it by driving their car in the other guys.

The rather hilarious part is that the attack happened while police officers were at the scene, after receiving several calls of a possible disturbance.



Now, that’s not a smart way of settling an argument. Five people were injured in the deliberate accident.



According to the police, after scouring the area, they found a burned down car that resembled the one used in the attack. Despite the fact that the fire was set to destroy all evidence, the 2 men clearly didn’t do a good enough job: police have in custody 2 men, one aged 19, the other 24, and they charged them with attempted murder.



“While police were in attendance, one group have left in a blue Honda,” a statement from the police to the media reads. “The vehicle returned a short time later and was in collision with five members of the second group before leaving the scene.”



“Emergency services attended the scene. A number of the second group sustained injuries of which some were serious,” the statement continues. “Following searches of the area, a burned out vehicle, believed to be linked to the incident was located.”



