Putin’s Impressive Aurus Senat Limo Makes Debut at Trump Summit in Helsinki

POTUS Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Helsinki for a summit that, according to Trump, will change the face of diplomatic relations between the two countries. 10 photos



This is the second time the Kortezh is seen since inauguration, and the first time Putin has taken it out of Russia. The car is made with Russia-made but includes an engine that represents a collaboration between Porsche and Bosch.



According to reports, it can be fully submerged in water and is (obviously) bullet-proof. It is part of a larger project that has been in development for 6 years, with investments of over $300 million that will bring smaller, less military-ready versions (a sedan, a minivan and a 4x4) to the streets and to regular drivers. These are currently included in Putin’s official motorcade.



Meanwhile, Putin’s Aurus runs on tires reinforced with steel to prevent them running flat in case of punctures, and includes a 15-millimeter armor plating with a reinforced chassis. It has a built-in communications system, which means Putin is reachable no matter what.







“The defense system is also top level; should there be a chemical attack, the car can shut its windows and remain for long time underwater, just like a submarine,” Subbotin said. “The limo has its unusual gear shift. It is automatic, and it's hybrid with a generator that can work both as an electric engine and as a generator.”



“The body of the car is Russian invention as despite its size and heavy protection it turned out to be quite light,” Subbotin explained. “The construction deals really well with torsion and bending, there was a lot of strong boron-containing materials used. The car is almost seven meters long, it is a very serious work indeed.”



At this length, the Kortezh is actually longer than Trump’s Beast, but it’s also lighter, coming in at just 6.5 tons.



