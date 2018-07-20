Carjackers Steal Audi A3 with 4-Week Baby in the Backseat, Drag Mom Along

One mother from Acocks Green, Birmingham, went through the longest 45 minutes of her life, after car thieves stole her silver Audi A3 right from her driveway – with her 4-week daughter strapped in the car seat.
Claire O’Neill had just pulled up in the driveway when the thieves approached her, got in the car and drove off with tires screeching, The Mirror reports. The terrified mother tried to stop them, screaming “My baby! My baby!” and grabbing onto the car, to make the thieves aware of the child’s presence in the backseat.
Not only did they not pay any attention, but they continued to speed off, dragging the woman on the ground for a considerable distance, eyewitnesses reveal for the publication. O’Neill eventually let go of the car and was left with scratches and bruises to her arms, legs and head.
It was another 15 minutes before police arrived and she was hysterical. Neighbors in the cul-de-sac, who had heard the commotion and had come outside to see what was happening, tried to help her calm down, but all she could think of was the child.
West Midlands Police launched a wide search for the baby girl and she was found 45 minutes later, abandoned at a health center nearby, still strapped in her car seat. Police are yet to recover the Audi A3 or catch the thieves.
“Our primary concern was the safe return of this young child and dozens of officers, including specialist resources, were drafted into the search, which I am so pleased has resulted in her safe return,” Force Incident Manager Chief Inspector Tony Cole tells the media.
“We are still determined to trace the offenders who have put this mother through a 45 minute nightmare that she will never forget,” Cole adds. “Please help us with any information you may have which will assist our search.”
Not only did they not pay any attention, but they continued to speed off, dragging the woman on the ground for a considerable distance, eyewitnesses reveal for the publication. O’Neill eventually let go of the car and was left with scratches and bruises to her arms, legs and head.
It was another 15 minutes before police arrived and she was hysterical. Neighbors in the cul-de-sac, who had heard the commotion and had come outside to see what was happening, tried to help her calm down, but all she could think of was the child.
West Midlands Police launched a wide search for the baby girl and she was found 45 minutes later, abandoned at a health center nearby, still strapped in her car seat. Police are yet to recover the Audi A3 or catch the thieves.
“Our primary concern was the safe return of this young child and dozens of officers, including specialist resources, were drafted into the search, which I am so pleased has resulted in her safe return,” Force Incident Manager Chief Inspector Tony Cole tells the media.
“We are still determined to trace the offenders who have put this mother through a 45 minute nightmare that she will never forget,” Cole adds. “Please help us with any information you may have which will assist our search.”