Nicky Jam Shows the Good Life From Inside a Maybach 62 S Before Boarding His Private Jet

Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam continues to show he lives lavishly and treated his fiancé, model Genesis Aleska, to a ride in a Maybach 62 S before boarding his private jet.
A lot of famous names have their own private jets, and Nicky Jam had previously called his more of a commodity than a luxury. Since he has to travel back and forth within a short span, it would make more sense to buy his own private jet. Which he did.
Over the weekend, Nicky Jam, on his real name Nick Rivera Caminero, shared a glimpse of the interior of his aircraft. The 41-year-old reggaeton singer never publicly revealed the name of the manufacturer of his jet, but he won a bet with Air Europa a few years back. The airline offered to give his plane a makeover to look like the one from his music video “X,” and the exterior of the jet is painted in white.
There are light-colored leather seats on board and there is even a double bed, where he posed with his fiancé, model Genesis Aleska.
Prior to the flight, Nicky Jam also shared a short video on his Instagram Stories where the two sit in a Maybach 62 S, and you can check them out in our gallery.
Although the Maybach has never appeared in any of his posts or lists that reveal his car collection, he and his fiance seemed to be at home in it. It could as well belong to Nicky Jam’s friend J. Balvin, who is the proud owner of a similarly-colored Maybach 62 S. Or Nicky could’ve rented it for the occasion from one of the luxury dealerships they usually work with. Although he’s not the owner of this luxurious car, he does have something that comes close – a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
One thing is for sure, the Maybach is the epitome of luxury travel, and Nicky Jam knows it.
Over the weekend, Nicky Jam, on his real name Nick Rivera Caminero, shared a glimpse of the interior of his aircraft. The 41-year-old reggaeton singer never publicly revealed the name of the manufacturer of his jet, but he won a bet with Air Europa a few years back. The airline offered to give his plane a makeover to look like the one from his music video “X,” and the exterior of the jet is painted in white.
There are light-colored leather seats on board and there is even a double bed, where he posed with his fiancé, model Genesis Aleska.
Prior to the flight, Nicky Jam also shared a short video on his Instagram Stories where the two sit in a Maybach 62 S, and you can check them out in our gallery.
Although the Maybach has never appeared in any of his posts or lists that reveal his car collection, he and his fiance seemed to be at home in it. It could as well belong to Nicky Jam’s friend J. Balvin, who is the proud owner of a similarly-colored Maybach 62 S. Or Nicky could’ve rented it for the occasion from one of the luxury dealerships they usually work with. Although he’s not the owner of this luxurious car, he does have something that comes close – a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
One thing is for sure, the Maybach is the epitome of luxury travel, and Nicky Jam knows it.