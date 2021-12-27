Nicky Jam's Christmas Present to Girlfriend Genesis Aleska Is a Pink Lamborghini Huracan

This is the extraordinary gift Nicky Jam had for his girlfriend, Genesis Aleska: he splashed on a pink Lamborghini Huracan. Which, casually, makes her feel like Barbie.
Nick Rivera Caminero, known professionally as Nicky Jam, has decided to treat his girlfriend, Genesis Aleska to quite a present this Christmas. The two confirmed their relationship this past September, but that doesn’t stop the reggaeton singer from dropping a hefty sum for a supercar for his girlfriend. They started talking online, as Jam admitted in an interview in early December. He shared he slid into her DMs first, and they ended up talking as she congratulated him for the opening of his restaurant La Industria in Miami.
Setting up quite a dangerous precedent, the Puerto Rican singer bought his significant other a pink Lamborghini Huracan. The supercar is not the latest model, but an LP 580-2, which comes with a price tag of around $230,000. And that’s quite high for your first Christmas with your girlfriend.
Nicky Jam posted a short video on his social media, on which he simply wrote “Merry Christmas,” as you can see Aleska’s reaction when she saw the pink supercar.
Genesis Aleska also shared several pictures of the beautiful Lamborghini, writing: “Thank you baby for making me feel like a Barbie, I love you very much.” In return, he replied “You are my Barbie.”
The Huracan LP 580-2 comes with a 5.2-liter V10 engine, which, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, delivers 572 horsepower (580 ps) and a maximum torque of 398 lb-ft (540 Nm). It’s also able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph).
Nicky Jam is also a big car aficionado, and his collection includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Wraith, a Lamborghini Urus and a Huracan, a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, and a Porsche Panamera. So, this is just the beginning for Genesis Aleska’s own collection.
Setting up quite a dangerous precedent, the Puerto Rican singer bought his significant other a pink Lamborghini Huracan. The supercar is not the latest model, but an LP 580-2, which comes with a price tag of around $230,000. And that’s quite high for your first Christmas with your girlfriend.
Nicky Jam posted a short video on his social media, on which he simply wrote “Merry Christmas,” as you can see Aleska’s reaction when she saw the pink supercar.
Genesis Aleska also shared several pictures of the beautiful Lamborghini, writing: “Thank you baby for making me feel like a Barbie, I love you very much.” In return, he replied “You are my Barbie.”
The Huracan LP 580-2 comes with a 5.2-liter V10 engine, which, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, delivers 572 horsepower (580 ps) and a maximum torque of 398 lb-ft (540 Nm). It’s also able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph).
Nicky Jam is also a big car aficionado, and his collection includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Wraith, a Lamborghini Urus and a Huracan, a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, and a Porsche Panamera. So, this is just the beginning for Genesis Aleska’s own collection.