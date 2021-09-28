Nicky Jam Flaunts the Interior of His Rolls-Royce Cullinan

SUV

The artist wastes no opportunity to flaunt his Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The 40-year-old rapper’s garage houses a Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Lamborghini Huracan, a Porsche Panamera, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, and, of course, the luxury company's firstIn a new Instagram Story, the singer, with a net worth of $6 million, seems to relax on the passenger side of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan showing off a peace sign while looking at his phone. The interior of his SUV is covered in orange leather, and sports the company's iconic starlight headliner. At the exterior, the SUV comes in black.The luxury brand’s first SUV is the perfect way to get yourself some likes on social media, as it’s also a way to show off your status. With a price of approximately $325,000 in the U.S., you get the guarantee of a great experience. The fact that it looks good in pictures thanks to its intimidating stance and luxurious interior is just a bonus.Both meant to be driven and enjoyed from the backseat, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan comes with an air suspension that lifts it 40 mm (1.6 inches) to offer additional ground clearance when leaving the tarmac. Brake and acceleration responses adapt for greater control and responsiveness on uneven terrains, making it perfect for both on-road and off-road rides. There are two rear configurations available for the rear passengers, Lounge Seats or Individual Seats. Jam seems to have gone for the latter, getting absolute comfort when he’s being chauffeured around.When it comes to performance, the model is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Cullinan has a power of 563 horsepower and a maximum 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, reaching a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).While we don't know exactly when Nicky Jam purchased it, he has been posing in it since this summer, and he surely enjoys the experience, having even a collaboration with singer Rios in it.