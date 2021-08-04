Rapper Shows Off RR Cullinan on Huge Wheels, Sick Two-Face ’Vette C8, and Others

If you know who Little Boosie – aka Boosie Badazz – is, then it is quite possible that you are fond of the latest trends within the automotive industry. We won’t delve into that, for obvious reasons, but we will tell the rest, who have never heard those names before, that he is a 38-year old American rapper, Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr. by his real name.
Now, as it turns out, he has a soft spot for fine vehicles. We previously showed you some of his former (and current) rides, such as the Rolls-Royce Wraith, Chevrolet Camaro, and Jaguar F-Type, to name but some, and it appears that he is the owner of many more.
The artist was recently filmed pulling up to Big Ken’s Car Show, in Monroe, Georgia, USA, in a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, equipped with 26-inch wheels. Normally, alloys that big would look odd on most machines, but not on the British brand’s luxury SUV that’s bound to stay very close to the asphalt with those skinny tires.
At almost 4 minutes long, the video shows other vehicles, all of them presumably owned by the 38-year old. One of them is the new Chevrolet Corvette C8, with a custom black and white design that looks rather interesting.
That dark BMW X7, which also boasts massive wheels, appears to be in his possession too, and so does the Audi Q8 that somehow sports normally-sized alloys, albeit painted white to go with the racing stripe on the hood and roof, and probably on the tailgate too.
The rest of the body has a matte black look, allegedly achieved by foil wrapping, so at least it can easily go back to its initial design when the rapper, who apparently purchased several other vehicles without even test driving them, gets bored of it.
The artist was recently filmed pulling up to Big Ken’s Car Show, in Monroe, Georgia, USA, in a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, equipped with 26-inch wheels. Normally, alloys that big would look odd on most machines, but not on the British brand’s luxury SUV that’s bound to stay very close to the asphalt with those skinny tires.
At almost 4 minutes long, the video shows other vehicles, all of them presumably owned by the 38-year old. One of them is the new Chevrolet Corvette C8, with a custom black and white design that looks rather interesting.
That dark BMW X7, which also boasts massive wheels, appears to be in his possession too, and so does the Audi Q8 that somehow sports normally-sized alloys, albeit painted white to go with the racing stripe on the hood and roof, and probably on the tailgate too.
The rest of the body has a matte black look, allegedly achieved by foil wrapping, so at least it can easily go back to its initial design when the rapper, who apparently purchased several other vehicles without even test driving them, gets bored of it.