NHTSA Investigates Honda CR-V and HR-V Over Reports of Rear Differential Failure

Year to date, Honda’s best-selling nameplate in the United States is the CR-V with 218,870 units moved in this part of the world. Successful though it may be, the CR-V and smaller HR-V are under investigation due to EWR field reports alleging the loss of motive power at highway speed.
Rather than the four-cylinder engine shutting down without prior warning, owners note leaks from the rear differential seal, which lead to a lock-up of the rear differential. The Office of Defects Investigation understands that some reports allege that “the lock-up caused the driveshaft to fracture while the vehicle was in motion,” which resulted in the vehicle being towed to the nearest dealership for diagnosis and the appropriate repairs.
The safety watchdog didn’t mention how many EWR field reports it has received thus far. Be that as it may, the investigation wouldn’t have been started without a good reason, that reason being the increased risk of a crash and injury in the event of the rear differential locking up or the driveshaft going kaput. The ODI’s priority is to determine the scope and severity of this potential issue. 2018 to 2022 models are investigated, with a total population estimate of 1,720,728 crossovers sold in the U.S. of A.
As you’re well aware, Honda redesigned the CR-V for the 2023 model year both inside and out. Available with either a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill or a clever hybrid powertrain, the CR-V for the United States market is available from $31,110 or $32,450 excluding destination.
The HR-V, which sold 109,102 units in the period from January 2022 to November 2022, has been redesigned from the ground up for the 2023 model year. Twinned with the Civic, the HR-V is that bit larger in every respect compared to the subcompact previous generation. Pricing kicks off at $23,800 sans destination, and the only powertrain available is a naturally-aspirated 2.0L with 158 ponies and 138 lb-ft (187 Nm) on deck.
