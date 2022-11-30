autoevolution
Honda Announces the Marching Bands That Will Perform in 2023 Battle of the Bands

Back in September, Honda and the HBCU community announced that the Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), would return to a live event format in 2023, and now the two partners have unveiled the six marching bands that have been chosen to perform in next year’s edition of the event.
For those who don’t know, Honda is a longtime supporter of the Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase, a yearly event that features performances by marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The first edition of HBOB took place in 2003, and though it has the word “battle” in its name, the event is not a traditional competition, as there is no winner to be crowned. Instead, the participating bands compete for the favor of the audience and the community in general.

The following six bands have been selected to delight the audience with high-energy performances at next year’s edition:
  • Alabama State University “Mighty Marching Hornets”
  • Langston University “Marching Pride”
  • Morgan State University “Magnificent Marching Machine”
  • Savannah State University “Powerhouse of the South”
  • Texas Southern University “Ocean of Soul”
  • Virginia State University “Trojan Explosion”
For most of the bands, it will not be the first time they take part in the event. Morgan State University’s “Magnificent Marching Machine” is the only one making an appearance for the first time.

The above bands have been selected through a voting process. HBOB fans, HBCU band directors and students, as well as Honda representatives, cast their votes, with the four most voted bands automatically securing a spot in the lineup. The remaining two participants were picked by the HBOB committee.

The Japanese car manufacturer will give each of the HBCU schools represented by the six bands an institutional grant in support of their music education programs. They’ll also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Invitational Showcase.

“Congratulations to all of the finalists! Honda is excited to carry on the HBOB tradition of bringing together students, alumni and fans to recognize the talents of these spectacular marching bands and dance teams,” said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Next year’s HBOB, which is the largest celebration of Black culture and musical excellence, will be the 18th edition of the event and will be hosted by comedian Rickey Smiley, while actress Loni Love will host the livestream.

The event will be held at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama, marking the first ever that an HBCU campus hosts the live event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

