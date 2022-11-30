Honda Will Produce Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles at Its Ohio PMC, Starting in 2024

There are almost 2 decades to go until 2040, but even so, Honda is not wasting any time waiting around. The Japanese automaker announced it will start producing a brand new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) in 2024, to stay on track toward reaching its long-term objectives.
The new car will be based on the recently launched 2023 CR-V and will be produced at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio. Hybrid-electric versions of the CR-V are already playing a major role in Honda’s electrification strategy and are soon expected to account for 50% of annual CR-V sales.
“Honda established our goal to realize carbon neutrality by 2050 and the complete electrification of our vehicle lineup by 2040 is critical to achieving it,” said Gary Robinson, vice president of Auto Planning & Strategy for American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
The PMC was designed for small-volume production and is responsible for bringing to life models such as the Acura PMC Edition cars (TLX, RDX, and MDX), the Acura NSX supercar, as well as Honda Performance Development race cars.
“This facility is perfect for production of a new Honda fuel cell electric vehicle, as our small-volume capability enables us to really leverage the skill and expertise of our team to produce quality zero-emission vehicles here in North America,” said PMC plant leader Gail May.
Like many other automakers, Honda is actively taking steps to reduce the environmental impact of its operations and is committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 for all its products and activities.
Besides having the lowest CO2 emissions of any full-line automaker in America – according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) latest data – and continuing to slash that by switching to renewable wind and solar power, the Japanese automaker has also supported California with investments of more than $14 million into the state’s hydrogen refueling network.
