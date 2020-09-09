New Subaru WRX S4 Coming in 2021 With FA24 Turbo, Will Rival Mercedes-AMG A 35

The other big piece of performance news is a 4WD sports hatchback. Subaru wants to return to the WRX, but can't do that without a homologation special. Thus, the company will unveil a limited-edition small hatch, a bit like the Japanese scoop website Best Car Web believes it knows all the cars which are going to debut in the next three years. While you read this, keep the grains of salt at hand and remember that the launches for the American market will come later than Japan's.The first big piece of news is the new WRX S4, scheduled for August 2021. S4 means it's a sports sedan, but it will be altogether more mature, as this is what the market demands.The body won't be that of an Impreza. Instead, the WRX will straddle the C- and D-segments, essentially being a sedan version of the new Levorg wagon with many of the same features. What's more, this will be an auto-only model (?) to compete with the Mercedes-A 35 sedan.The power is likely to come not from the current 2-liter, but from a new engine called FA24 . The turbocharged setup is expected to produce somewhere from 280 hp, as this is a common benchmark in Japan. However, the American version could have 300 hp. And since Subaru is targetting zero deaths, EyeSight will be standard. In fact, it will come with all their future cars, even the BRZ.Want more power? Just wait until March 2022, which is when the new WRX STI comes out. More rigid and bigger than its predecessor, it too will be motivated by a 2.4-liter turbo, though the 6-speed manual will appeal more to enthusiasts.The other big piece of performance news is asports hatchback. Subaru wants to return to the WRX, but can't do that without a homologation special. Thus, the company will unveil a limited-edition small hatch, a bit like the GR Yaris , though no details are available at this moment.