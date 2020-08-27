2022 Toyota GR 86 Gets Accurately Rendered in a Bunch of Colors

If you're looking to spend about $30,000 on a new weekend toy or your first sports car, the all-new 2022 Toyota GR 86 is really exciting right now. The project flew out of the gates with leaks, announcements and reports regarding specs and features.
Today, we have a hot new set of renderings to preview the design of the GT 86's successor. We already knew what it was going to look like thanks to the first spyshots, which were quite easy to read. However, the specialist GR 86 forum is demanding attention with these clean illustrations.
Technically, this is just one rendering. The rest are just hue-shifted to give you access to more colors. We don't actually know what colors will be available, and a few of them are probably going to be all-new and, not shared with other Toyotas or Subarus.
As you can clearly see, the new design is simpler than before. Now, the grille and headlights are defined by geometric shapes. Many people like to put widebody kits on their sports JDM specials, but this one has it from the factory. The arches and rockers have strong creases to draw your attention.
We've included some spyshots in the photo gallery so you can check the car out from the back. As you can see, Toyota has "baked in" a diffuser into the trunk lid's metal. Also, the number plate has been re-located into the bumper.
We're fairly confident that the specs in the specs we have already for the car. The proportions are going to be largely the same since they're adapting the old platform. But a new engine will be found under the hood. Unfortunately, it's not a WRX turbo, but a 2.4-liter naturally-aspirated unit.
This should have 217 horsepower (220 PS) out of the box, so 12 hp more than the current model. We suspect the FA24's technology will also make it more frugal. A full reveal of both models should happen during the first quarter of 2021.
